FOREX-Dollar dips in thin trade, but brightening economic outlook cap losses

* Major currencies in holding pattern
* Christmas holiday keeps markets subdued
* U.S. consumer spending posts largest increase in five
months
* International Monetary Fund will raise U.S. growth
forecast
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Dec 23 The dollar drifted lower
against the euro on Monday in thin trading, but optimism about
the U.S. economy as the Federal Reserve started to withdraw some
of its stimulus capped the currency's losses.
Major currencies were in a holding pattern due to a holiday
in Japan, while most of Europe began winding down on the last
full trading session before the Christmas break. That left many
investors and speculators to square positions and trim long
dollar positions before year-end.
U.S. consumer spending posted its largest increase in five
months in November, the latest reading of sustained strength in
the economy as the year winds down.
The report fit the Fed's upbeat view on the economy, which
prompted the U.S. central bank to announce last week that it
would start reducing its monthly bond purchases from January.
Yields on U.S. ten-year notes edged higher, while U.S.
stocks surged to record highs, pushing the dollar lower. But
year-end moves are temporary -- the trend for the dollar is
still higher going into 2014.
"As the Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchases, interest
rates in the U.S. will rise, attracting foreign investment out
of Asian economies that are vulnerable to weaker Chinese
growth," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York. "More foreign investment will be
positive for the dollar."
In late trade, the euro traded 0.2 percent higher against
the dollar at $1.3696, above a two-week trough of $1.3623
on Friday. Against the yen, the common currency was 0.2 percent
higher as well at 142.54, not far from a five-year
high of 142.89 reached last week.
The dollar was flat versus the yen at 104.08 yen, not
far from a five-year peak of 104.63 yen touched on Friday.
Sentiment globally was underpinned by Friday's upbeat U.S.
GDP data and the Fed's decision last week to start scaling back
its bond-buying stimulus.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said on Sunday the international lender would raise its
U.S. growth forecast for the world's largest economy next year.
Part of the reason why the dollar remains
sought-after is that short-dated Treasury yields are
still moving higher, driven by expectations the Federal Reserve
will continue to trim its bond-buying program in coming months.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose and forthcoming
activity out of the United States continues to outperform.
Rate differentials will likely continue to favour the
dollar.
"The Fed is likely to continue to wind down asset purchases,
and this should provide underlying support for the dollar,"
wrote BNP Paribas in a research note.