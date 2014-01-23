FOREX-Dollar droops on strong euro-zone data, Swiss bank rules

* Dollar falls vs Swiss franc after new bank regulations
* Euro helped by short squeeze, German and French surveys
* Canadian dollar falls to 4-1/2-year low; Aussie slumps
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The dollar dropped more than 1
percent against the euro and the Swiss franc on Thursday, hurt
by robust euro-zone economic data and tougher bank capital
requirements in Switzerland, which suggest a tightening of
monetary conditions there.
The dollar touched a three-week low against the Swiss franc
and recorded its biggest single-day slump against the Swiss
currency since late May.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, declined nearly 1 percent even as
U.S. economic reports showed only a small rise in weekly jobless
claims and U.S. existing home sales rose 1 percent in December
after three months of declines.
"U.S. data was upstaged by the economic reports coming out
of Europe. Jobs and housing fell short of expectations, while
the numbers out of the euro zone topped forecasts," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions.
Purchasing manager indexes rose across the euro zone, led by
Germany. The gains fed hopes the bloc is emerging from its long
debt crisis.
The Swiss franc, which has declined 4 percent against the
U.S. dollar in the last six months, got a lift on Thursday from
the bank capital changes because they may hint at a tighter
monetary policy by the Swiss government, Manimbo said.
"When we are in a world of seemingly endless loosening (by
central banks), tightening stands out," Manimbo said.
The dollar also fell sharply against the yen, following a
weak Chinese manufacturing number. Soft factory data from China
sent Asian stocks lower, losses that persisted in Europe and
Wall Street and boosted demand for the safe-haven yen.
In late trading, the euro was at $1.3692 after
climbing as high $1.3698, matching a high set on Jan 14.
"With the market of the view that the European Central Bank
is going to be conservative when it comes to monetary policy
easing, strong manufacturing data just pushes further back the
possibility of any unconventional policy, which tends to lift
the euro," said Shahab Jalinoos, currency strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The dollar was down 1.6 percent against the Swiss franc to
0.897 franc. It fell as low as 0.8964 franc. The euro was
0.5 percent lower at 1.2288 francs.
In making its policy change, the Swiss government cited "a
considerable risk for the stable development of the economy"
driven by strong growth in mortgage loans and residential
property prices.
"This clearly shows the (Swiss National Bank) is on a path
where it can get more restrictive," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head
of currency research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"It limits the upside potential for euro-Swiss franc," he
added. "I don't think they'll abandon the 1.20 (per euro cap on
the franc's value) but there will be enough speculation in the
market about how long it can continue."
Against the yen, the dollar in late trading was off 1.3
percent at 103.13 yen. The yen drew safe-haven bids after
China's flash Markit/HSBC PMI index fell to 49.6 in January from
December's 50.5, suggesting a mild slowdown at the end of 2013
has continued into the new year.
Against commodity currencies, the U.S. dollar fared better.
Comments from the Bank of Canada, which said currency
depreciation should help exports, knocked the Canadian dollar to
a 4-1/2-year low. The U.S. dollar was last 0.2 percent
higher at C$1.1106.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, tumbled to a 3-1/2-year
low, weighed by the weak Chinese data. It was last at US$0.876,
down 1 percent.