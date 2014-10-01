FOREX-Dollar falls from 6-year high vs yen as U.S. yields slide

* Dollar/yen pokes above 110 threshold, first since 2008
* Investors position for good U.S. data
* Markets take profits on dollar longs
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 1 The dollar pulled back from
six-year highs against the yen to trade little changed on
Wednesday, weighed down by a drop in U.S. Treasury debt yields
amid weakness in global stocks.
Investors also booked profits on long U.S. dollar positions
ahead of key event risks - the European Central Bank's monetary
policy meeting on Thursday and Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report.
Still, the dollar is expected to sustain its strength for
the rest of the year as investors bet that robust U.S. economic
data will lead the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.
A private sector employment report showing the U.S. economy
added more than 200,000 jobs last month reinforced bullish bets
on the dollar.
"The dollar is pulling back a little bit, as yields fell,
with the FX market at least consistent with the rates market,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist, at BNP Paribas in
New York.
"Obviously, there has been some profit-taking on long dollar
positions. Beyond that, I don't think anybody has changed their
mind on the bullish dollar trend.
In mid-morning New York trading, the dollar was down 0.1
percent at 109.48 yen, having risen past 110 yen during
Asian trade.
The market barely reacted to a comment by a Japanese
government spokesman who said the weak yen needed to be
monitored, but traders remained on guard in case authorities'
warnings becomes louder.
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.2 percent at $1.2606,
holding near two-year lows hit on Tuesday. Europe's common
currency was hit by fresh evidence of a slowdown in euro zone
inflation.
Data showed euro zone annual inflation cooled to 0.3 percent
in September from 0.4 percent, intensifying the case for the ECB
to offer more stimulus, including quantitative easing.
That stoked the view that monetary policies in Europe and
the United States are on diverging paths. While the Fed is
expected to tighten at some point, there is a growing view that
the European Central Bank will need to implement a full-blown
policy of government bond-buying to fend off the threat of
deflation.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 86.019. The
index has gained 7.5 percent so far this year, and is on track
for its best yearly gain in nine years.
