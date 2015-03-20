FOREX-Dollar struggles anew on U.S. rate view

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices, byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Euro on track for best week vs dollar since Oct 2011
* Dollar set for worst week in 2 months vs franc, yen
* Dollar positive bias intact
* Commodity currencies rise
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar fell on Friday, on
track for its worst weekly performance in more than two years
against the euro, undermined by expectations U.S. interest rates
will rise much slower than expected.
The greenback was also on pace for its largest weekly loss
in two months against the Swiss franc and yen, two days after
the Federal Reserve downgraded its projections for growth and
inflation. That doused investor expectations of a June rise in
U.S. interest rates.
Still, despite the dollar's weakness, market participants
believe its decline is temporary and the U.S. currency needed to
pull back anyway after steep gains over the last six months.
"This is just some counter-trend correction in the dollar
and is transitory," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"I still think the bias for the dollar is to strengthen
particularly when you consider it's always against something
else. And that something else are other currencies whose central
banks are either cutting rates or initiating some form of
quantitative easing."
In mid-morning trading, the euro rose 1.2 percent against
the dollar to $1.0788. It was up nearly 3 percent this
week, on track for its largest weekly gain since October 2011.
In what seems to be the first signs of cracks appearing in
what had been a united front among the major banks, HSBC on
Thursday raised its euro forecast to $1.20 by end-2017, arguing
that the dollar's explosive rally was nearing its end.
But the bearish view on the euro remained intact with the
European Central Bank in the midst of quantitative easing.
"Structural rigidities across the euro area are likely to
keep growth restrained, meaning that (ECB President) Mario
Draghi will need to keep the presses running for some time yet,"
said Karl Schamotta, director of FX research and strategy in
Toronto.
The dollar was down 1.3 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.9772, posting a weekly fall of 3 percent, the worst in
two months. Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.1 percent to
120.61, with weekly losses of 0.6 percent, the worst week
since early January.
The commodity currencies were all on a roll against the
dollar. The Australian dollar rose 1.1 percent to US$0.7735
, the New Zealand dollar was up 1.9 percent at US$0.7502
, while the U.S. dollar was down 0.9 percent versus the
Canadian currency at C$1.2604.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)