FOREX-Dollar struggles anew on U.S. rate view

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar fell on Friday, on track for its worst weekly performance in more than two years against the euro, undermined by expectations U.S. interest rates will rise much slower than expected.

The greenback was also on pace for its largest weekly loss in two months against the Swiss franc and yen, two days after the Federal Reserve downgraded its projections for growth and inflation. That doused investor expectations of a June rise in U.S. interest rates.

Still, despite the dollar's weakness, market participants believe its decline is temporary and the U.S. currency needed to pull back anyway after steep gains over the last six months.

"This is just some counter-trend correction in the dollar and is transitory," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

"I still think the bias for the dollar is to strengthen particularly when you consider it's always against something else. And that something else are other currencies whose central banks are either cutting rates or initiating some form of quantitative easing."

In mid-morning trading, the euro rose 1.2 percent against the dollar to $1.0788. It was up nearly 3 percent this week, on track for its largest weekly gain since October 2011.

In what seems to be the first signs of cracks appearing in what had been a united front among the major banks, HSBC on Thursday raised its euro forecast to $1.20 by end-2017, arguing that the dollar's explosive rally was nearing its end.

But the bearish view on the euro remained intact with the European Central Bank in the midst of quantitative easing.

"Structural rigidities across the euro area are likely to keep growth restrained, meaning that (ECB President) Mario Draghi will need to keep the presses running for some time yet," said Karl Schamotta, director of FX research and strategy in Toronto.

The dollar was down 1.3 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9772, posting a weekly fall of 3 percent, the worst in two months. Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 120.61, with weekly losses of 0.6 percent, the worst week since early January.

The commodity currencies were all on a roll against the dollar. The Australian dollar rose 1.1 percent to US$0.7735 , the New Zealand dollar was up 1.9 percent at US$0.7502 , while the U.S. dollar was down 0.9 percent versus the Canadian currency at C$1.2604. (Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)