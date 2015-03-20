REFILE-FOREX-Dollar falters as U.S. Fed's interest rate view weighs

(Removes extraneous word from advisory line)
* Euro has best week vs dollar since Oct 2011
* Dollar has worst week in 2 months vs franc, yen
* Dollar positive bias intact
* Commodity currencies rise
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 20 The dollar stumbled on
Friday, capping its worst weekly performance against the euro in
more than two years, pulled lower by expectations U.S. interest
rates will rise more slowly than previously expected.
The greenback also ended the week on a sour note against
other currencies, with its largest weekly decline in two months
against the Swiss franc and yen, two days after the Federal
Reserve downgraded its forecasts for growth, inflation and
interest rates. That doused investor expectations of a June
tightening.
Jens Nordvig, Nomura's head of global foreign exchange, said
one major reason for the sharp reduction in the Fed's rate
forecasts was the strengthening of the dollar since the U.S.
central bank's policy meeting in December.
"This shows the Fed is highly sensitive to large moves in
the dollar and that further dollar strength has the potential to
further delay any tightening," said Nordvig.
Despite the dollar's weakness, market participants say the
decline is temporary and the U.S. currency would have pulled
back anyway after steep gains over the last six months.
"This is just some counter-trend correction in the dollar
and is transitory," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"I still think the bias for the dollar is to strengthen
particularly when you consider it's always against something
else. And that something else are other currencies whose central
banks are either cutting rates or initiating some form of
quantitative easing."
In late trading, the euro was 1.3 percent higher against the
dollar at $1.0796. It was up 3 percent this week, the
largest weekly gain since October 2011.
In what could be the first signs of cracks appearing in what
had been a united front among major banks, HSBC on Thursday
raised its euro forecast to $1.20 by end-2017, arguing that the
dollar's explosive rally was nearing its end.
The dollar was down 1.4 percent against the Swiss franc at
0.9772, for a weekly drop of 2.8 percent. Against the
yen, the dollar slipped 0.5 percent to 120.61, with a
weekly decline of nearly 1 percent.
Commodity currencies gained against the dollar. The
Australian dollar rose 1.7 percent to US$0.7774 and the
New Zealand dollar was up 2.3 percent at US$0.7543, while
the U.S. dollar was down 1 percent versus the Canadian currency
at C$1.2588.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)