FOREX-Big miss on U.S. jobs data drives dollar down

(Adds latest prices)
* Jobs data disappointment exacerbates thin holiday trading
* Greenback weaker, puts Fed rate rise timing into question
* Dollar down 1 pct vs euro, Swiss franc, Aussie, Kiwi,
Loonie
* U.S. stock markets closed, bond market has truncated
session
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 3 The dollar tumbled on Friday
after a significantly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report that
will increase speculation over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
holds off tightening monetary policy for longer than expected.
U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in more than a year in
March amid signs the economy has been hurt by the dollar's climb
to multi-year highs.
Non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 last month, the smallest
gain since December 2013, and well under the 245,000 economists
had forecast. The unemployment rate held at a 6-1/2 year low of
5.5 percent.
"This (data) might put back your expectations for a Fed hike
of 25 basis points to later in the year rather than June. It
moves us toward September," said Daniel Morris, global
investment strategist at TIAA-CREF in New York.
The euro shot up over 1 percent after the report to a one
week high of $1.10270 before drifting to $1.09750, a gain of
0.88 percent on the EBS trading platform.
Trading volumes were very thin owing to the Easter holiday
weekend that has much of Europe closed and skeletal staffing at
U.S. banks. U.S. stock markets are closed.
"I'm not pushing the panic button yet. It is still a Q1
number. I don't think the Fed will either. We're not getting a
clean read on the economy yet. We had a bad winter for most of
the Northeast and any clean read for the economy will come in
the next couple of months," said Win Thin, currency strategist
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The dollar fell against its major trading partners'
currencies. The dollar index traded down 0.71 percent to 96.736
.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar hit a one-week low of
118.71 yen before settling around 119, off 0.58 percent on the
day. The greenback dropped to five-week nadir of
0.94860 Swiss franc.
"Slightly weaker U.S. growth means the dollar is not as
strong, but on the other hand the ECB is printing a lot of money
and that will matter more eventually. This is a small deviation
on the path toward reaching parity. Our forecast for 2015 is
$1.05, and for 2016 it is $0.90," said Morris.
In a holiday-shortened bond trading session, the 10-year
benchmark U.S. Treasury yield fell to a near two-month low of
1.802 percent. Trading closed with the yield at 1.84 percent.
.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan
Grebler and Bernard Orr)