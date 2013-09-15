RPT-U.S. dollar falls on report of Summers withdrawal

WELLINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. dollar fell across
the board on Monday following reports that Lawrence Summers had
withdrawn his name from consideration to be the next Federal
Reserve chairman.
The dollar fell to around 98.80 yen in early
Australasian trade, after the Wall Street Journal reported that
Summers, considered by many in the market to be the more hawkish
of the two candidates to head the Fed, withdrew.
The dollar had been trading around 99.30 yen beforehand.
The dollar also slumped versus the euro, which rose
to a session high around $1.3373, from around $1.3305, while
falling roughly half a cent against the Australian and New
Zealand dollars .