FOREX-Dollar stumbles after Summers withdraws Fed candidacy

WELLINGTON, Sept 16 - The U.S. dollar stumbled broadly on
Monday after Lawrence Summers withdrew from consideration to
become the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with
investors seeing the move as prolonging the U.S. central bank's
removal of its monetary stimulus.
In early Australasian trade, the dollar fell more
than half a cent to around 98.61 yen, its weakest level in more
than a week, after President Barack Obama in a statement on
Sunday said that he had accepted the decision of Summers, a
former top economic aide, to withdraw.
Against sterling, the dollar stumbled more than
half a cent to an eight-month low of $1.5951 as investors dumped
the currency on speculation that with Summers out of the
running, the central bank would take longer to wind down its
asset-buying programme, which has kept the U.S. dollar weak.
"It had been perceived that if Summers had come into the
Fed, he'd have been more likely to remove U.S. policy
accommodation quicker," said Sam Tuck, currency strategist at
ANZ in Auckland.
"Now that he's withdrawn his name there's speculation that
policy accommodation withdrawal will take longer."
Summers's announcement comes just before the U.S. central
bank's policy meeting, on Sept. 17-18, when many traders and
analysts expect the central bank to announce a modest $10
billion reduction to its $85 billion monthly bond-buying
programme.
The euro hit a session high of $1.3377 against the
broadly weak dollar from around $1.3305, while the U.S. dollar
also suffered against the higher-yielding Antipodean currencies.
The New Zealand dollar rallied to $0.8234, its
highest since mid-May, while the Australian dollar
climbed roughly half a U.S. cent to $0.9345.