UPDATE 1-Euro slumps, looming Greek default prompts risk selling

(Adds comment, details)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, June 29 Euro exchange rates fell in
Asia early on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal with
its international lenders to secure more emergency funding at
the weekend, forcing it to introduce capital controls and keep
its banks shut.
The euro fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to a one-month low
around $1.0990 in early Asia Pacific trade according to Reuters
data, from around $1.1165 late on Friday.
"It looks like the Greek banks will be closed for a week, so
that would take it past the June 30 deadline," said Tim
Kelleher, head of institutional FX sales at ASB bank in
Auckland.
"Greece is not out of the euro yet, but they've only got 48
hours left."
Against the Swiss franc, the euro fell to around
1.0260 francs, its weakest level since late April, while it
plumbed a one-month low around 134.90 yen as
investors piled into the Swiss and Japanese currencies which
often appreciate during times of uncertainty.
The dollar fell to a one-week low of 122.55 yen.
Concerns about a liquidity crunch at Greek banks rose after
the country's financial stability council recommended keeping
banks shut for the next six working days.
A failure by Greece to repay a 1.6 billion-euro debt owed to
the International Monetary Fund by a deadline on Tuesday could
lead to its exit from the euro zone, which many investors fear
may fatally weaken the entire currency bloc.
The prospect of a Greek default has risen after Athens
effectively rejected proposals made by its European lenders in
exchange for more credit at last-minute bailout talks at the
weekend.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shocked European
officials by instead calling for a referendum to be held on July
5 to ask Greek voters to decide on whether to accept the bailout
terms which his government opposes.
Analysts said that in addition to increasing uncertainties
about Greece's future in the euro zone, the vote would raise
political risks for Tsipras's government if the public votes in
favour of accepting the bailout proposals.
"The escalation of political uncertainty in Greece will
likely imply a cautious stance from investors, who we believe
will demonstrate a broad-based flight to quality," Barclays
Capital analysts said in a note.
"Under a risk-off environment, we expect the USD and the
JPY to benefit in FX, while we look for high-beta currencies,
including commodity currencies, and the EUR to come under
pressure in the coming week."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Greg
Mahlich)