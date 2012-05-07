RPT-FOREX-Euro tumbles as Greek vote threatens austerity

* Euro falls broadly on Greek election uncertainty
* Voters in Greece, France vote against cuts
* Break below $1.30 opens door to test of 2012 low
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 7 The euro fell heavily across the
board on Monday after Greek and French elections cast doubt on
politicians' commitment to austerity plans aimed at tackling the
euro zone debt crisis.
Traders said losses, which saw the common currency hit a
three-month low against the dollar, its lowest in 3-1/2 years
against the British pound and a 2-1/2 month trough versus the
yen, were likely to be extended in coming days.
In Greece the failure of the two main parties supporting the
country's international bailout to secure a parliamentary
majority threw into question the future of the programme and
potentially Greece's membership of the euro.
In France Socialist Francois Hollande, who has championed a
longer time-frame for eliminating the deficit, ousted
centre-right incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in a result that could
start a push-back against German-led austerity across the euro
zone.
The euro sank to a session low of $1.29552 on trading
platform EBS, breaking out of the $1.30 to $1.35 range it has
been trapped in since late January. Traders cited selling by
fund managers although trade was expected to be muted during the
European day due to a UK public holiday.
"The reaction in the foreign exchange market shows if it
really comes to the point where it's clear European politicians
will step back from austerity measures that will be perceived as
very negative by financial markets," said Lutz Karpowitz,
currency analyst at Commerzbank.
"In Greece it's maybe the worst outcome we could have had
there. It looks impossible to find a government that will be in
favour of austerity."
Some strategists said the break below the euro's recent
tight range meant it could fall towards the 2012 low around
$1.2623. Nomura forecast the euro would fall in the near term to
a range between $1.26 to $1.28 before consolidating.
For now, the euro has support at $1.2950, a major option
barrier and the 61.3 percent retracement of its rally from its
January low to a high in February, although uncertainty over
Greece could overwhelm this.
With the majority of votes counted, the conservative New
Democracy (ND) and socialist PASOK parties, which were the only
parties supporting a bailout programme, were seen falling short
of the 151-seat threshold needed for even the most fragile
majority in parliament.
"Until we have more clarity on how the coalition government
will be formed and what the new government will do with the
bailout scheme, the euro will stay under pressure," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays.
While Hollande's victory had been widely anticipated, some
market players worried that his focus on growth measures to
temper austerity could lead Paris to clash with Germany's
insistence on tough deficit reductions.
The euro fell to 80.37 pence against the British
pound, a level last seen in November 2008 in the aftermath of
the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The common currency hit 103.23 yen on trading
platform EBS, its lowest since mid-February.
RISK AVERSE
Disappointing U.S. jobs data on Friday added to investors'
aversion to riskier currencies, and prompted traders to cut
exposure to the growth-correlated Australian dollar.
The Aussie fell to a new 2012 low of US$1.0110,
although solid Australian retail sales data helped it recoup
some losses to last stand at US1.0170, close to flat on the day.
The U.S. dollar was steady at 79.82 yen, having
fallen back below 80 yen, seen as a support, on Friday after the
U.S. jobs numbers.
However, the dollar had support around atwo-month low of
79.64 yen hit last week and 79.14 yen, a 61.8 percent
retracement of its rally from February to March.
Uncertainty over the euro zone helped the dollar index
to a three-week high of 80.176.