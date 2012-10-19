FOREX-Euro retreats on lack of progress with Spain aid

* Euro pulls away from one-month high vs dollar
* Market waiting for progress on Spanish aid
* Euro seen consolidating after recent solid gains
* Spain's Rajoy says no decision yet on bailout
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 19 The euro fell on Friday,
retreating from a one-month high against the dollar as a
perceived lack of progress on a Spanish bailout request curbed
demand for the single currency.
Expectations Spain will ask for a bailout helped the euro
rally this week, but uncertainty about when such a request might
come has made investors wary of driving it beyond the top of its
recent trading range.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday no
decision had been taken yet on seeking aid.
The euro was down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3045,
pulling well away from a peak of $1.3140 hit on Wednesday, its
strongest since mid-September. But it kept comfortably within
the $1.28 to $1.3170 range it has traded in for the last month.
"From a short term perspective, we might see a bit of a
consolidation here into the next 10 days or so," said Kiran
Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.
Traders reported bids around $1.3000-1.3020 that could
provide support and limit any falls.
Kowshik said he broadly expected the euro to move higher as
long as it remains above chart support at its 200-day moving
average, currently at $1.2832.
There was some more positive news from a European summit on
Thursday and Friday, with leaders moving closer to establishing
a single euro zone banking supervisor though they did not give
precise details on how it would work.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned, however, it would
take more time to develop the new system.
"We are missing the decisive news that might push us out of
this range. It is most likely going to be some political news
like a move from Spain," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank.
Traders were also wary before regional elections at the
weekend in Galicia, where Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's party
may get punished by voters protesting about his handling of the
debt crisis, and in the Basque country.
SPAIN FOCUS
A bailout request from Spain would prompt the European
Central Bank to buy Spanish bonds and drive down Madrid's
borrowing costs, buoying demand for the euro and perceived
riskier currencies.
The single currency was on track to end the week up 0.7
percent against the dollar and almost 2 percent higher versus
the yen. Investors have unwound bets against the euro as the
perceived risk of the currency bloc breaking up diminished.
But strategists said many remained cautious and were looking
to profit by selling the euro near the top of the range.
"Our survey of euro/dollar positioning suggests a market
betting on a wide range trading environment strategically, while
tactically looking to sell euro/dollar on rallies," Societe
Generale strategist Sebastien Galy wrote in a client note.
Easing worries over the euro zone and some recent strong
U.S. data has helped keep the safe-haven yen near five-month
lows versus the euro and a two-month trough against the dollar.
The dollar traded down 0.1 percent at 79.18 yen but
was near a two-month high of 79.47 yen set on Thursday, while
the euro fetched 103.33 yen, having hit a five-month
high of 104.145 yen on Thursday.
Speculators have recently sold the yen on expectations the
Bank of Japan will take another easing step at its policy
meeting on Oct. 30, following up on its easing last month.
But the dollar's advance may slow as Japanese exporters are
waiting to sell, with resistance at the 79.66 yen August peak.