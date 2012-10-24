FOREX-Euro falls on weak euro zone PMI, German Ifo

* Euro falls on weak euro zone PMI, German Ifo data
* Hits one-week low versus dollar
* Euro drop helps dollar index to 2-week high
* Yen steadies but stays weak, Australian dollar gains
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 24 The euro fell to a one-week low
against the dollar on Wednesday as data showed business activity
in the euro zone slowing more than expected, while German
business sentiment slid more than forecast.
Provisional purchasing managers (PMI) surveys pointed to a
deepening euro zone downturn, with growth slowing in Germany and
France as well as in smaller peripheral countries as euro zone
business activity suffered its worst month since mid-2009.
The latest German Ifo survey was also weak, with the
business climate index unexpectedly falling to 100.00.
The euro lost 0.4 percent to $1.2929, dropping below
Tuesday's low of $1.2952 to take it well below the peak of
$1.3140 hit early last week.
Its falls helped push the dollar index, which
measures the dollar's value against a basket of currencies, to a
two-week high of 80.112.
"I can't see where southern Europe is going to get the
growth from that it needs to meet its fiscal targets," said
Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"Investors are not very happy to put on long euro positions
because of the uncertainty in Spain and worries about the euro
zone economy."
He said any move higher in the euro would be short-lived,
adding he expected it to trade well below $1.30 in three to six
months time.
The euro has gained recently on expectations Spain will
apply for a bailout, allowing the European Central Bank to buy
its bonds. But any gains have been hampered by uncertainty about
when it will do this.
Weak euro zone PMIs offset earlier data out of China, which
signalled a strengthening economic recovery as the PMI index
climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October.
Enthusiasm about the data was muted, however, as the index
remained below the 50 level that separates growth from
contraction.
Later on Wednesday, investors will turn their focus to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due at 1815 GMT.
The Fed appears intent to stick to its bond-buying stimulus,
having already indicated it would take more than a modest show
of economic strength for policymakers to begin taking their foot
off the gas.
YEN STAYS WEAK
The dollar edged lower against the yen but stayed close to a
three-month high as the prospect of more Bank of Japan monetary
easing being announced at a policy meeting on Oct. 30 weighed on
the Japanese currency.
Further progress for the dollar was hampered, however, by
reported heavy demand to sell it above 80 yen, traders said.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 79.68 yen, having
hit a high of 80.02 yen.
Although some traders have begun reducing their bullish bets
on the dollar against the yen this week, others who missed out
on the recent move seem to be looking for chances to buy, said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore.
The trader cited a mixture of dollar buying orders and
stop-loss sell offers at levels around 79.50 yen.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent
to $1.0301 as traders trimmed back bets for its central bank to
cut interest rates next month.
Data showed Australian consumer prices rose a surprisingly
large 1.4 percent last quarter, prompting the market to scale
back bets that Australia's central bank will lower interest
rates at its next policy meeting in November.
