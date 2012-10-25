FOREX-Yen weakens broadly on easing bets; euro recovers

* Dollar climbs to four-month high, euro rallies vs yen
* Further yen losses may be limited, BOJ easing priced in
* Draghi speech to German lawmakers lifts euro
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 25 The dollar hit a four-month high
against the yen on Thursday as expectations of more monetary
easing from the Bank of Japan kept the Japanese currency under
broad pressure.
The euro also rose against the yen, helped by European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi's robust defence of his
bond-buying plan before German lawmakers.
Growing speculation that the BOJ will unveil further
monetary stimulus at its policy meeting on Oct. 30 to help the
export-focused economy through a global slowdown has weighed on
the yen in recent sessions.
The dollar climbed to 80.195 yen on trading platform
EBS, its highest since June 25, with a trader for a European
bank in Tokyo citing buying by hedge funds.
Some strategists said the dollar may struggle for further
gains, however. With expectations of BOJ easing running high,
the yen was unlikely to fall sharply even if policymakers do opt
for more stimulus.
"Any kind of news in favour of an easing step is increasing
yen selling. But I would be sceptical of the depreciation of the
yen being sustained much beyond the monetary policy meeting
itself," said Derek Halpenny, European head of currency research
at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
He did not expect the dollar to break 81 yen, and traders
cited exporter offers above 80 yen.
However, falls in the dollar were expected to be limited
after a recent upbeat U.S. economic data helped lift Treasury
yields. U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods orders
numbers due later in the day will be closely watched for further
clues to the health of the economy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve stuck on Wednesday to its plan to
keep stimulating growth until the job market improves but
acknowledged some parts of the economy were looking a bit
better. The outcome was in line with market expectations and
contained no surprises.
DRAGHI LIFTS EURO
The euro rose 0.7 percent to 104.30 yen, near a
5-1/2 month high of 104.59 yen hit earlier in the week.
The single currency climbed 0.3 percent to $1.3011.
It hit a one-week low of $1.29205 hit on Wednesday after weak
German business activity data and a gloomy sentiment survey
fuelled concerns the euro zone's largest economy was slipping
into recession.
Strategists said Draghi's speech to the German parliament on
Wednesday helped lift the euro.
Last month the ECB unveiled a plan to buy the bonds of
indebted euro sovereigns if they request financial aid. That
helped lower peripheral yields but drew criticism from some
policymakers in Germany.
"It entails that he (Draghi) is committed to what he is
saying, and that some of the tail risk has been removed from the
euro," said Arne Rasmussen, head of FX research.
Expectations Spain will ask for a bailout, enabling the ECB
to buy its bonds, have supported the euro in recent weeks. But
uncertainty about the timing has made investors wary of pushing
the euro out of the $1.28 to $1.3170 range it has traded in
since mid-September.
The single currency hit a 3-1/2 month high against the
Swedish crown of 8.6985 crowns after the Riksbank
lowered its interest rate path following a run of gloomy
economic data.
Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar of
$1.6129 after stonger-than-expected third quarter UK GDP data
showed the country had emerged from recession.
The New Zealand dollar was boosted by
less-dovish-than-expected comments from the New Zealand central
bank, rising around 0.5 percent to US$0.8240 and
pulling away from a six-week low of US$0.8100 hit earlier in the
week.
Policymakers kept rates unchanged and reiterated
expectations for inflation to head back towards the middle of
its 1-3 percent target range.