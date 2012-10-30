FOREX-Yen climbs after BOJ, Italy debt sale lift euro

* Yen hits one-week high vs dollar, two-week high vs euro
NEW YORK, Oct 30 The yen rose broadly on Tuesday
after monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan disappointed
investors who had positioned for a more aggressive increase in
asset purchases.
The BOJ increased its monetary stimulus for a second month
running, this time by 11 trillion yen ($138.5
billion). The yen gained after this, with traders
saying there had been speculation of a bigger stimulus.
The euro also gained against the dollar after data showed
the Spanish economy contracted slightly less than expected in
the third quarter and Italy's borrowing costs at a sale of five-
and ten-year debt.
A report showing U.S. single-family home prices rose in
August, the latest sign that the housing market is on the mend,
also bolstered risk appetite and demand for the euro.
But trading moves were exacerbated by lighter than usual
volume with U.S. markets closed as one of the biggest storms
ever to hit the United States battered the eastern
seaboard.
"Dollar/yen dove through the 79.50 level in the wake of BOJ
announcement on quantitative easing that disappointed the
markets," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "Many traders were
hoping that Japanese monetary officials would deliver a bigger
boost."
The dollar hit a one-week low of 79.25 yen, breaking
below important chart support at the 200-day moving average. It
was last down 0.4 percent on the day at 79.44 yen.
Friday's four-month peak of 80.36 was expected to act as
resistance for the dollar.
The euro also fell to a two-week low against the
yen before reversing course to trade 0.1 percent higher at
103.06 yen.
SPAIN, ITALY NEWS LIFT EURO
The euro was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2968, close to
the session peak of $1.2974.
The euro was already bid after data showed the Spanish
economy contracted for a fifth straight quarter in the three
months to September at a slightly slower rate than forecast.
It was also helped by improved demand at an Italian debt
auction.
"There's been a little bit of speculative buying of
euro/dollar because the Spanish GDP data was not so bad as
feared," said Paul Bednarczyk, head of research at 4CAST in
London.
In Madrid, Cortal Consors economist said any suggestion that
the GDP number marked an upturn for Spain was "a mirage".
Market players cited bids at $1.2850-80 which should help
limit any losses, and expected buying ahead of the 200-day
moving average.
"We are very much in a range trade at the moment of
$1.28-$1.32," Bednarczyk said.
Some US$2.97 billion in euros has changed hands so far on
the last Tuesday of October, compared with US$4.87 billion for
the entire session on the last Tuesday of September, according
to Reuters Dealing.
Gains for the euro looked likely to be capped by concerns
about whether Greece can agree to a deal on more austerity, and
uncertainty over when Spain might request financial aid.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he would
seek a credit line from the euro zone's rescue fund "when I
think it is in the interests of Spain".
Still, expectations the European Central Bank will start a
bond buying programme after Madrid asks for a bailout limited
speculative euro selling.
Strategists said it was too early to tell what impact the
destruction caused across the Atlantic by the giant storm Sandy
might have on currency markets.
Demand for the dollar tends to rise in times of reduced
appetite to take on risk, but if widespread damage prompted
speculation the Fed might ease policy further to shore up the
economy, the dollar could fall.