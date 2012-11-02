FOREX-Dollar near 4-month high vs yen before U.S. jobs data

* Upbeat U.S. private payroll data boosts dollar
* Yen hampered by Japan's trade deficit, economic woes
* Break of 80.60-65 could signal bull trend for dollar/yen
* Euro lower after Greek court ruling on austerity steps
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 2 The dollar rose to a near four
month-high against the yen on Friday as investors bet on an
upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private employers added jobs
at the fastest pace in eight months.
The euro eased towards a three-week low against the dollar
after a Greek court ruled the pension reform demanded by foreign
lenders may be unconstitutional, raising concerns about Athens's
ability to implement the austerity measures needed to secure
bailout money.
All of which saw the dollar index rise 0.25 percent
to 80.25, breaking above its 55-day moving average of 80.14 and
trading not far from a seven-week high of 80.325.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent on the day at 80.35 yen, just
shy of last week's four-month high of 80.38. Traders reported an
option barrier at 80.50 yen with hedge funds seeking to buy the
dollar at dips in case the U.S. jobs numbers disappointed.
A break of resistance at 80.60-65, a chart triple top marked
between May and June and a 50 percent retracement of its March
to September decline, could signal further gains.
"A good U.S. jobs number will no doubt give a leg up to
dollar/yen," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
"From a medium-term view, we are bullish on dollar/yen and
the pair has established a base around 79 yen for a rally to 88
yen in a year's time," he added.
The yen has come under pressure because recent Japanese data
and corporate earnings have been soft. Third-quarter economic
output data, due on Nov. 11, is also likely to have contracted.
"The Japanese electronics industry is collapsing. Auto
exports to China will be falling sharply. So Japanese exporters'
dollar selling will be dwindling... There's no reason to be
bullish on the yen," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.
By contrast, recent U.S. data have pointed to a recovery.
Payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing said private
employers added 158,000 workers last month, bolstering
expectations that the non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT
may beat forecasts.
A Reuters poll showed analysts expect a rise of 125,000 U.S.
non-farm payrolls in October. The unemployment rate is seen
ticking up to 7.9 percent.
Any market reaction to the jobs data may be short-lived
given the uncertainty of the outcome of the Nov. 6 U.S.
presidential election.
EURO IN A RANGE
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2900, as traders
sold the currency with the aim of triggering an option barrier
at 1.2880. Bids from Asian central banks and Middle East
investors were cited below $1.2880.
However, it held within the $1.2800-3200 range seen since
September, underpinned by the European Central Bank's pledge to
buy bonds of indebted euro zone countries that seek aid.
Signals in the option market showed the pair was likely to
trade in a range in coming weeks. The one-month implied
volatility on euro/dollar options fell to fresh five-year lows
around 7.50 percent.
Data on Friday showed the peripheral euro zone countries
were still struggling. Spain's manufacturing sector shrank last
month at it fastest pace since July, while Italian factory
shrank in October for the 15th month running.
Commodity currencies eased after rallying earlier in the
day. The Australian dollar hit a five-week high of $1.0420
before giving up gains to stand at $1.0383. It also
matched its August peak of 83.55 yen.
The currency was helped by Thursday's improvement in
manufacturing data from China, Australia's main export market.