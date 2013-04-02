FOREX-Yen hits one-month highs but investors wary before BOJ

* Yen hits one-month high vs dollar, euro

* Dollar pressured by weak U.S. manufacturing data

* Euro off lows versus dollar but any gains seen limited

* Euro zone manufacturing PMI weak, Cyprus worries linger

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 2 The yen hit one-month highs against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, helped by below-forecast U.S. data the previous day, but gains may be limited due to expectations of monetary easing in Japan later this week.

The euro recovered from recent lows against the dollar but was seen vulnerable before a European Central Bank meeting and due to concerns about the fallout from the Cyprus rescue, uncertain Italian politics and a weak euro zone economy.

Euro zone purchasing managers' surveys showed a deepening decline in manufacturing activity in March, with Italy and Spain particularly weak.

However, the dollar came under pressure after U.S. data on Monday showed factory activity slowed in March. This raised concerns the world's largest economy was losing momentum and helped the euro, analysts said.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 92.94 yen, having broken below chart support around 93.12 yen, the 55-day moving average, to hit 92.57 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest since March 1. The dollar hit a 3-1/2 year peak of 96.71 yen in mid-March.

Traders said stop loss sell orders would be triggered on the break below 92.50 yen, though this may be prevented by reported bids just above that level.

Analysts said the yen may recover further against the dollar over the coming days but investors were likely to try to sell it at higher levels before an April 3-4 Bank of Japan policy meeting.

"We need to see aggressive, bold and clear language from the BOJ for the dollar to re-break 94.30 yen and suggest that this technical damage has been reversed," said Hans Redeker, head of global foreign exchange strategy at Morgan Stanley.

He said the dollar could test 91.30 yen, but he "would regard this as an opportunity to go back into dollar/yen longs".

The BOJ is widely expected to ramp up its bond buying and to extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

However, the market has already priced in hefty easing measures, making it hard for policymakers to surprise investors.

"If the BOJ manage to surprise the market by introducing easing that goes beyond what's already been supported then the yen is likely to weaken... but with more U.S. data out before the meeting, and other factors on the table, it could reach 90 yen," said Kenichi Asada, manager at Trust & Custody Services in Tokyo.

The yen also rose against the euro, which hit a five-week low of 119.16 yen and was last down 0.4 percent against the yen at 119.30 yen. Chart support for the euro stands at its late February low of 118.74 yen.

EURO STILL SHAKY

With the dollar under pressure, the euro pulled away from a four-month trough of $1.2750 plumbed last week. It was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2834, having earlier hit $1.2878.

However, the potential for euro gains was seen limited. It was expected to stay below chart resistance at the March 23 high around $1.3050 due to concerns about Cyprus's bailout and the possible ramifications for other indebted euro zone countries.

Cyprus detailed losses over the weekend of around 60 percent for savers of more than 100,000 euros as part of a bailout agreed just over a week ago.

Investors were also cautious before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Although interest rates are expected to be left on hold, analysts saw a small risk of a cut.

"As the fundamental outlook for the euro region turns increasingly bleak, the ECB remains poised to strike a dovish tone for monetary policy," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.