FOREX-Yen's recovery fades, markets remain wary after gold rout

* Dollar/yen rises 1 percent, euro/yen up 1.5 percent
* Sentiment shaky after China data, Boston explosions
* Gold still in focus, further falls feared
* Euro rises past $1.31 vs dollar
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, April 16 The yen's recent bounce ran out
of steam on Tuesday as stocks and commodities steadied, but
investors remained wary that another slide in gold prices could
spur demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The highly liquid yen tends to benefit in times of stress in
the global economy or financial markets. It has been a big
beneficiary in the past few days after poor Chinese and U.S.
economic data, a plunge in gold prices and explosions in Boston
combined to push investors into less risky assets.
Selling of the yen also lost momentum after a United States
currency report late last week said it would watch Japan's
policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing its currency to gain
competitive advantage for exports.
Earlier on Tuesday, the dollar had fallen to 95.67 yen, its
lowest since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced a massive
stimulus package aimed at defeating deflation, but it later
recovered to trade up 1.2 percent at 97.92 yen.
"Over the last couple of days we have seen quite a sharp yen
short squeeze which pulled dollar/yen just below the 96 level,"
said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
"That's been driven by pick up in risk aversion, more
broadly linked to global growth concerns and the attacks in
Boston yesterday."
While the dollar was still down more than 2 percent from a
four-year high of 99.95 yen hit last Thursday following the Bank
of Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus launch, analysts said the
yen's longer-term weakening trend was still intact.
"The fundamental picture still remains supportive of a
weaker yen going forward as the recent rebound over the last
couple of days is unlikely to prove sustainable," Hardman said.
BTMU forecasts the dollar at 109 yen in 12 months.
The euro also jumped 1.7 percent to 128.19 yen.
News of explosions in Boston which a White House official
said are being treated as an "act of terror", earlier prompted
speculators to sell the euro and growth-linked currencies.
The euro also briefly dipped to a session low of $1.3028
after data showed the German ZEW sentiment index fell sharply in
April, suggesting Europe's largest economy is feeling the heat
from the still unresolved euro zone crisis and disappointing
economic data.
The euro later recovered to trade up 0.6 percent on
the day at $1.3115, with a central bank cited as the main buyer.
Reported option expiries at $1.3100, could keep the currency
pinned at that level.
"The corrective pullback in euro/dollar has remained
extremely limited, suggesting the uptrend is now likely to be
resumed," analysts at Morgan Stanley said.
"Spillover effects from the decline in gold prices are
expected to remain limited on the euro. We now expect a re-test
of the 1.3140 level with a move above here opening the way for
gains towards the 1.3270/1.3300 target area."
GOLD FADES
Traders said investors would need to see a clearer sign that
commodity prices are stabilising before their appetite for
riskier assets returns. Gold fell 9 percent on Monday, its
biggest percentage loss since 1983, spooking many traders.
Robert Rennie, head of currency strategy at Westpac said in
a note that Japanese investors in gold may have been big sellers
after the precious metal hit a record high in yen-denominated
terms last week.
He added that until Japanese domestic investors, like banks,
insurance companies and pension funds, step up purchases of
foreign assets, they are likely to trim their gold holdings.
The latest drop in gold came after disappointing Chinese
data, talk of large-scale selling by a big fund, and news that
the central bank of Cyprus might sell gold reserves, though
traders are unsure exactly what has caused such a big slide.
Spot gold showed a slight recovery and last stood at
$1,386.40 per ounce, up more than 2 percent on the day.