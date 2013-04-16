FOREX-Yen's recovery fades, markets remain wary after gold rout

* Dollar/yen rises 1 percent, euro/yen up 1.5 percent

* Sentiment shaky after China data, Boston explosions

* Gold still in focus, further falls feared

* Euro rises past $1.31 vs dollar

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, April 16 The yen's recent bounce ran out of steam on Tuesday as stocks and commodities steadied, but investors remained wary that another slide in gold prices could spur demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The highly liquid yen tends to benefit in times of stress in the global economy or financial markets. It has been a big beneficiary in the past few days after poor Chinese and U.S. economic data, a plunge in gold prices and explosions in Boston combined to push investors into less risky assets.

Selling of the yen also lost momentum after a United States currency report late last week said it would watch Japan's policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing its currency to gain competitive advantage for exports.

Earlier on Tuesday, the dollar had fallen to 95.67 yen, its lowest since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced a massive stimulus package aimed at defeating deflation, but it later recovered to trade up 1.2 percent at 97.92 yen.

"Over the last couple of days we have seen quite a sharp yen short squeeze which pulled dollar/yen just below the 96 level," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

"That's been driven by pick up in risk aversion, more broadly linked to global growth concerns and the attacks in Boston yesterday."

While the dollar was still down more than 2 percent from a four-year high of 99.95 yen hit last Thursday following the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus launch, analysts said the yen's longer-term weakening trend was still intact.

"The fundamental picture still remains supportive of a weaker yen going forward as the recent rebound over the last couple of days is unlikely to prove sustainable," Hardman said. BTMU forecasts the dollar at 109 yen in 12 months.

The euro also jumped 1.7 percent to 128.19 yen.

News of explosions in Boston which a White House official said are being treated as an "act of terror", earlier prompted speculators to sell the euro and growth-linked currencies.

The euro also briefly dipped to a session low of $1.3028 after data showed the German ZEW sentiment index fell sharply in April, suggesting Europe's largest economy is feeling the heat from the still unresolved euro zone crisis and disappointing economic data.

The euro later recovered to trade up 0.6 percent on the day at $1.3115, with a central bank cited as the main buyer. Reported option expiries at $1.3100, could keep the currency pinned at that level.

"The corrective pullback in euro/dollar has remained extremely limited, suggesting the uptrend is now likely to be resumed," analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

"Spillover effects from the decline in gold prices are expected to remain limited on the euro. We now expect a re-test of the 1.3140 level with a move above here opening the way for gains towards the 1.3270/1.3300 target area."

GOLD FADES

Traders said investors would need to see a clearer sign that commodity prices are stabilising before their appetite for riskier assets returns. Gold fell 9 percent on Monday, its biggest percentage loss since 1983, spooking many traders.

Robert Rennie, head of currency strategy at Westpac said in a note that Japanese investors in gold may have been big sellers after the precious metal hit a record high in yen-denominated terms last week.

He added that until Japanese domestic investors, like banks, insurance companies and pension funds, step up purchases of foreign assets, they are likely to trim their gold holdings.

The latest drop in gold came after disappointing Chinese data, talk of large-scale selling by a big fund, and news that the central bank of Cyprus might sell gold reserves, though traders are unsure exactly what has caused such a big slide.

Spot gold showed a slight recovery and last stood at $1,386.40 per ounce, up more than 2 percent on the day.