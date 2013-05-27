FOREX-Yen stays near 2-1/2 week high against dollar

* Yen continues to rebound from recent 4-1/2 year lows
* Euro edges up versus dollar but gains seen limited
* Subdued trade as U.S. and UK markets closed for holidays
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 27 The yen rose on Monday, staying
near a two-and-a-half week high against the dollar, as a
weakening in equity markets encourages investors to take profit
on the safe-haven Japanese currency's recent steep falls.
Trading was quiet, however, with British and U.S. markets
closed for a public holiday.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 100.87 yen, close
to Friday's trough around 100.66 yen, its lowest since May 10.
Sharp falls in equity markets last week after the U.S.
Federal Reserve hinted it may soon scale back monetary easing
provided an excuse for a correction after the dollar rose nearly
20 percent this year to hit a 4-1/2 year peak of 103.74 yen.
A 3.2 percent fall in Japan's Nikkei share index on
Monday encouraged further dollar selling as market players
shrugged off a small rebound in European stocks.
"It's reasonable to expect that we can have a few days of
correction in dollar/yen ... There had been very large inflows
into the Nikkei and huge speculative buying of dollars and
selling of yen," said SEB chief currency strategist Carl Hammer.
Positioning data showed speculators increased long dollar
positions to their highest since at least June 2008 in the week
to May 21 and increased short yen positions. Many of them may
now be looking to take profits on those positions.
But most analysts expect the yen will resume its recent
downtrend as a result of the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary
easing announced in early April.
"We still think in the medium to longer term we will see a
weaker yen. In the short term it is in a corrective phase, but
the dollar should keep above 100 yen," said Antje Praefcke,
currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 83.557 after
dropping around 0.7 percent last week.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2944, staying supported after data on Friday showed an
improvement in German business morale.
But the single currency was expected to face chart
resistance before $1.30, including the 55-day moving average at
$1.2983 and the 21-day average at $1.2997, with investors wary
the European Central Bank may opt to cut interest rates further.