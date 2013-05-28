FOREX-Yen slips as Nikkei regains some stability

* Nikkei's rebound relieves yen bears
* Dollar/yen stays above key technical support levels
* Dollar also underpinned by expectations Fed will taper QE
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, May 28 The yen slipped on Tuesday as
Japanese shares steadied from sharp falls, easing worries that
investors may have to close their yen-selling positions to make
up for losses.
While the Nikkei's fall of more than 10 percent from its 5
1/2-year peak pulled the yen higher against the dollar, in the
longer term, markets still expect the Bank of Japan's aggressive
easing stance to weaken the yen.
The dollar rose 1.2 percent to 102.20 yen, up more
than a full yen from a two-week low of 100.66 hit on Friday and
staying above technical support levels, at 100.80 yen on Tuesday
and breaking through resistance at 102.00 yen.
Japan's Nikkei share average lost more than 7
percent last Thursday, its largest intraday drop since mid-March
2011. This buoyed currencies which gain in times of financial
uncertainty, mainly the yen and Swiss franc.
The Nikkei was last up 1.2 percent on the day, recovering
from a three-week low hit earlier on Tuesday.
"The yen and Swiss franc have dropped noticeably this
morning essentially because risk assets seem to be stabilising,"
said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale in
London.
Tan said although they forecast the dollar to touch 108 yen
by the end of the year, he thinks this move lower in the yen
could be a knee-jerk reaction.
"We are bearish yen for the year... but near term we are
concerned that the risk-off sentiment can extend further and so
the yen can strengthen in the very near term."
Against the yen, the euro also gained 1.1 percent to 131.88
yen, pulling away from Thursday's trough of 129.95.
Like the Japanese currency, the safe-haven Swiss franc
also fell against the dollar and the euro. The dollar was
up 0.7 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9697 francs, while
the euro was up 0.5 percent at 1.2515 francs.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to scale
back its massive stimulus programme have helped support the
dollar.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.2910 against the
dollar, trading well within its recent range of $1.28-1.32. Some
strategists, however, expect the euro to slip lower
"We expect euro/dollar to re-test the $1.28 area with a move
below here opening the way for a decline towards our $1.2665
target," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The Australian dollar struggled, with the market still
betting on yet more interest rate cuts given slower growth in
the country's single biggest export market, China.
The Aussie ticked up 0.4 percent to $0.9673, after
a test to the downside was blocked by option-related bids just
under $0.9600, but it still stayed close to the 2012 nadir of
$0.9581.
A break there would take it back to lows not seen since
October 2011. It has fallen 9 percent from a high of $1.0583 set
just last month.