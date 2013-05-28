FOREX-Yen falls after equities rally

* Firmer equities weigh on yen and Swiss franc
* ECB policymakers reaffirm supportive stance
* Dollar also underpinned by expectations Fed will taper QE
* Euro steadies after Italian debt auction
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, May 28 The yen and the Swiss franc
slipped on Tuesday as riskier assets like equities benefitted
from policymakers in the euro zone reaffirming their expansive
monetary policy stance.
Currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc, which rose
sharply last week after a recent sell-off in stock markets,
typically gain in times of financial uncertainty.
Strategists also said markets were positioned for further
Bank of Japan stimulus measures, which would continue to drag
the yen lower.
The dollar rose 1.0 percent to 102.00 yen, up more
than a full yen from a two-week low of 100.66 hit on Friday and
staying above technical support levels at 100.80 yen on Tuesday.
Reported option expiries at 102.00 yen is expected to keep
the currency pinned to these levels.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to pare backs its
$85 billion-a-month stimulus programme, ECB policymaker Joerg
Asmussen said on Monday the bank would stick to its expansive
monetary policy for as long as necessary.
Asmussen's colleague Peter Praet was also quoted as saying
the ECB could cut rates further to stimulate the economy if
needed.
"The recent strengthening of the yen has been fairly modest
and we think this is more corrective in nature than a major
change in trend... the underlying trend is further yen
weakness," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi.
He expected the dollar to touch 105 yen in 6 months and 109
yen in 12 months and sees any dips in the dollar towards the 100
yen level as an opportunity to buy the pair.
Some analysts said this move lower in the yen could be a
knee-jerk reaction. Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale expects the dollar to touch 108 yen by the end of the
year, but warned in the near-term the yen could edge higher.
"We are bearish yen for the year... but near term we are
concerned that the risk-off sentiment can extend further and so
the yen can strengthen in the very near term," Tan said.
Against the yen, the euro also gained 1.2 percent to 131.95
yen, pulling away from Thursday's trough of 129.95.
Like the Japanese currency, the safe-haven Swiss franc
also fell against the dollar and the euro which
were both up 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9681
francs and 1.2523 francs respectively.
The euro pared earlier losses to trade flat against
the dollar at $1.2930 after an Italian bond auction saw its debt
costs slip to their lowest level since the euro came into
existence in 1999.
Strategists, however, expect the euro, which has been
trading in the $1.28-$1.32 range over the last few months, to
slip lower due to the contrast in the monetary policies between
the ECB and the Fed.
"The Fed is moving closer to tapering quantitative easing
while the ECB is likely to ease monetary policy further in the
coming months, that should weigh modestly on euro/dollar,"
Hardman said.