FOREX-Euro rises after ECB holds rates, all eyes on Draghi

* Euro rises after ECB leaves rates on hold as widely
expected
* Markets to take cues from Draghi news conference at 1230
GMT
* Dollar trades near a 4-week low vs yen
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, June 6 The euro rose close to a
four-week high against the dollar on Thursday after the European
Central Bank kept its main refinancing and deposit rates on
hold.
While this outcome was widely expected, the euro inched
higher as some market participants had been building positions
against it on the outside chance that the ECB could cut its
record low refi rates from the present 0.50 percent
or take its deposit rate to below zero.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3123, close to
$1.3131 hit earlier in the day which was its highest level since
May 9. Immediate resistance is seen around $1.3140, the 76.4
percent retracement of its May 1-17 fall with stop-loss buy
orders above $1.3150.
While latest euro zone business surveys showed some signs of
stabilisation in the economy and likely gave the ECB room to
hold off lowering rates in June, strategists said the euro would
be unable to make any significant gains as there was still scope
the ECB could hint at easing policy in coming months.
For this, markets would focus on ECB president Mario
Draghi's press conference at 1230 GMT.
"The ECB keeping rates on hold was a small positive for the
euro... the uptick in survey data is probably enough for Draghi
to sound a little bit more upbeat, however, he has to be careful
not to step too far away from his recent rhetoric around the
deposit rate," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
"If the market gets the sense that that is completely off
the agenda, the euro will rally and that will be an unwelcome
tightening in monetary conditions."
Analysts said any gains in the euro would be capped as
market participants still look to sell the euro on any rallies.
"We think Draghi will try and talk down the euro and hence
see any bounce to $1.32 as a selling opportunity," said Peter
Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
The euro's rise dragged the dollar index which was
last down 0.3 percent at 82.384, not far from a four-week low of
82.351 hit earlier in the day.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 99.10 yen, having
struck a four-week low of 98.83 yen earlier in the
session. The U.S. currency had lost 1 percent against the yen a
day earlier.
Dollar-yen has been tracking the Nikkei stock average
over its steep decline in the past two weeks, as foreign
investors wind back the hedges they had put on for protection
from the yen's slide between November and May.
"The shaky price action in the Nikkie is probably concerning
people that are holding long dollar-yen positions," RBS' Robson
said, adding that the next focus would be 98.80 yen and if that
was breached 97 yen would be the near-term target.
The dollar's falls on Wednesday were intensified after a
closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish
in May. That raised the risk that Friday's non-farm payrolls
could disappoint and lessen the likelihood that the Federal
Reserve will taper its easing programme early.