FOREX-Euro rises versus dollar, yen slide resumes

* Euro holds near highest level since late February

* Dollar shaky on doubts over Fed scaling back QE

* Dollar recovers vs yen after steep fall on lack of BOJ action

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, June 12 The euro touched a more than three-month high versus the dollar on Wednesday after doubts emerged over how soon the Federal Reserve would limit its ultra-loose monetary policy, which weighed on the dollar.

Market expectations that the Fed was contemplating turning off its stimulus taps had kept the dollar well bid recently. Quantitative easing tends to hurt a currency as it increases its supply.

But with U.S. economic data providing only tentative signs of a recovery, strategists said it was looking increasing unlikely the central bank will start cutting back the support it has provided markets through purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

"The dollar has been hurt by uncertainties about the timing of the reduction of Fed QE... U.S. data has not been supportive for an early reduction," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

Christensen said this has helped the euro break through the upper end of the $1.28-1.32 range it has been stuck in over the last few months.

The euro, however, remained vulnerable to losses against the dollar as some market participants were not wholly convinced of the Fed remaining accommodative and hence picked up the dollar at lower levels.

The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3288, having hit a peak of $1.3335, its highest level since Feb 20. Resistance was cited at $1.3340, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the high in February to the low in April.

Strategists said falls in commodity and emerging market currencies also triggered a return to the euro.

The faltering dollar, however, regained footing against the yen after seeing its worst daily performance in more than three years on Tuesday. Market participants unwound their bets against the yen when as the Bank of Japan held off from introducing fresh steps to curb bond market volatility.

The dollar bounced 0.8 percent to 96.70 yen after sinking as low as 95.60 in the previous session and closing down 2.7 percent to chalk up its biggest one-day fall since May 2010.

Analysts say technical support may keep dollar-yen above 95 for now. A reported large option expiry at 97.00 yen could keep the currency pinned to that level.

The euro followed a similar trajectory, reclaiming 0.6 percent to 128.50 yen after losing 2.4 percent to approach its two-month low of 126.19 struck on Friday.

Yen shorts were squeezed after the BOJ disappointed investors hoping for an extension in the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to try and quell volatility in the bond market.

"I think 60 percent of the market were expecting something out of the BOJ. Then overseas stocks sold off and I think the risk-off atmosphere helped the yen's gain," said Kenichi Asada, manager of forex at Trust & Custody Services Bank.

Strategists said falls in the dollar against the yen were still viewed as opportunities to buy the pair and overall the dollar will trade higher to cross the 100 yen mark later this year.