FOREX-Dollar rises versus euro on U.S. recovery prospects, Draghi

* Strong U.S. data lifts dollar to 3-week high versus euro
* Dovish comments from ECB's Draghi also weigh on euro
* Dollar falls versus safe-haven yen on China concerns
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, June 26 The dollar hit a three-week high
against the euro on Wednesday, extending gains made the previous
day after U.S. data pointed to a solid economic recovery.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3069, having
dropped to $1.3055, its lowest since June 5. Technical analysts
said a daily close below its 200-day moving average at $1.3073
could trigger more falls towards $1.30.
Data on Tuesday showing big gains in U.S. business spending
plans and in house prices lifted the dollar, which was also
boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will before
long begin to scale back monetary stimulus.
By contrast, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said on Tuesday that the ECB was nowhere near exiting its
accommodative monetary policy.
"Euro/dollar is heavy, but I'm surprised it's not lower
after the very good U.S. numbers and the rather dovish comments
from Draghi," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
He added investors would "need more confirmation of the
growth momentum in the U.S." for the euro to start falling
towards the early May and early April lows just below $1.28.
The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies
at 82.598, just below Monday's three-week high of 82.814.
But it fell 0.25 percent to 97.55 yen as worries about a
cash crunch in China supported safe-haven flows into the
Japanese currency and pushed Japanese shares lower.
"Dollar/yen is bucking that dollar-rally trend, as Asian
stock markets have not fully benefited," as they remain focused
on the potential credit crunch in China, said Sue Trinh, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
Traders will watch a string of Fed speakers later in the day
to gauge their stance on how quickly monetary easing will be
scaled back.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar rose 0.4
percent to $0.9294, lifting off Monday's 33-month low of
$0.9148, helped by assurances from China's central bank that it
would provide cash to institutions that need it.