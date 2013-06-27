FOREX-Dollar rises versus yen before U.S. jobless claims data

* Dollar rises versus yen, steady versus euro

* U.S. weekly jobless claims could boost the dollar

* Euro off four-week lows but ECB dovish bias to check gains

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, June 27 The dollar rose against the yen on Thursday before U.S. weekly jobless claims data that could push it broadly higher if it comes in above forecasts.

It dipped from a four-week peak against the euro and fell against the higher-yielding Australian dollar after Wednesday's downward revision to U.S. first-quarter growth cast doubt on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery.

But solid jobless claims data at 1230 GMT could push up the dollar as this would add to expectations the Federal Reserve may soon start scaling back bond buying. The Fed has said jobs data will be key to any decision to slow its stimulus.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 98.10 yen, edging towards Monday's peak of 98.72 yen. But traders said its rise could be capped due to reported Japanese offers above 98.30 yen and further large demand to sell the dollar above 98.70 yen.

"There are some expectations that U.S. data this afternoon will be good ... the yen should fall further and reach 100 (yen per dollar) if U.S. data do not disappoint," said Asmara Jamaleh at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan.

She said the broad trend for dollar strength over the coming months on expectations of reduced Fed stimulus would remain. U.S. data this week and next week could see the dollar drop if it lags forecasts, but any falls would provide a buying opportunity, she said.

Other U.S. data due on Thursday includes pending home sales and a manufacturing survey of the Midwest.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3021, pulling away from Wednesday's four-week low of $1.2984.

However, analysts said the euro's outlook was bleak after it closed below its 200-day moving average at $1.3073 and European Central Bank officials said the ECB was not ready to wind down stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies, was steady at 82.94, close to a four-week high of 83.025 hit on Wednesday.

The dollar has benefited from a rise in U.S. yields as more investors price in chances the Fed will start to taper its $85-billion monthly asset purchase programme later this year.

"We are bullish on the dollar, while the euro is expected to weaken as some of the comments from ECB policymakers have been fairly dovish," said Tom Levinson, currency analyst at ING.

The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.9292, after hitting a 33-month low of $0.9148 on Monday.

Sterling fell to $1.5264, its lowest in more than three weeks, after an unexpected downward revision to UK year-on-year first quarter growth.