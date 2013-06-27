FOREX-Dollar rises versus yen before U.S. jobless claims data

* Dollar rises versus yen, steady versus euro
* U.S. weekly jobless claims could boost the dollar
* Euro off four-week lows but ECB dovish bias to check gains
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, June 27 The dollar rose against the yen
on Thursday before U.S. weekly jobless claims data that could
push it broadly higher if it comes in above forecasts.
It dipped from a four-week peak against the euro and fell
against the higher-yielding Australian dollar after Wednesday's
downward revision to U.S. first-quarter growth cast doubt on the
strength of the U.S. economic recovery.
But solid jobless claims data at 1230 GMT could push up the
dollar as this would add to expectations the Federal Reserve may
soon start scaling back bond buying. The Fed has said jobs data
will be key to any decision to slow its stimulus.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 98.10 yen, edging
towards Monday's peak of 98.72 yen. But traders said its rise
could be capped due to reported Japanese offers above 98.30 yen
and further large demand to sell the dollar above 98.70 yen.
"There are some expectations that U.S. data this afternoon
will be good ... the yen should fall further and reach 100 (yen
per dollar) if U.S. data do not disappoint," said Asmara Jamaleh
at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan.
She said the broad trend for dollar strength over the coming
months on expectations of reduced Fed stimulus would remain.
U.S. data this week and next week could see the dollar drop if
it lags forecasts, but any falls would provide a buying
opportunity, she said.
Other U.S. data due on Thursday includes pending home sales
and a manufacturing survey of the Midwest.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3021, pulling
away from Wednesday's four-week low of $1.2984.
However, analysts said the euro's outlook was bleak after it
closed below its 200-day moving average at $1.3073 and European
Central Bank officials said the ECB was not ready to wind down
stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a
basket of currencies, was steady at 82.94, close to a
four-week high of 83.025 hit on Wednesday.
The dollar has benefited from a rise in U.S. yields as more
investors price in chances the Fed will start to taper its
$85-billion monthly asset purchase programme later this year.
"We are bullish on the dollar, while the euro is expected to
weaken as some of the comments from ECB policymakers have been
fairly dovish," said Tom Levinson, currency analyst at ING.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.9292,
after hitting a 33-month low of $0.9148 on Monday.
Sterling fell to $1.5264, its lowest in more than
three weeks, after an unexpected downward revision to UK
year-on-year first quarter growth.