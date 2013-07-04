FOREX-Euro falls to 5-week low vs dollar after Draghi's guidance

* Euro down 1 pct versus dollar, more losses likely
* Yields differentials between Bunds and Treasuries widen
* Sterling falls on BoE concern about rise in bond yields
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 4 The euro fell to a five-week low
against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank
chief flagged downside risks to euro zone growth prospects and
said interest rates could be lowered.
The euro fell to $1.2883, down 1 percent, after ECB
President Mario Draghi said interest rates are expected to
remain at present or lower levels for an extended period in
forward guidance to markets. His comments came after the ECB
left interest rates on hold, as expected.
Euro zone money market and bond yields fell, leading to
differentials between US 10-year Treasuries and
similar dated German Bunds widening to their
highest since April 2010.
That reflected a widening chasm between the ECB and the
Federal Reserve monetary policy outlooks and is likely to see
the euro drop to $1.28 and below. In sharp contrast to the ECB
which discussed a rate cut, the Fed has signalled it is prepared
to unwind some of the monetary stimulus in coming months. That
is likely to bolster the dollar, traders said.
"These comments from Draghi are clearly euro negative and we
see it drop below $1.28 in the next few days," said Chris
Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.
While the euro fell sharply against the dollar and the yen
, it held its ground against the British pound.
Sterling slid to a one-month low against the dollar
of $1.5060 and a 2-1/2 month trough versus the euro
of 86.34 pence after the Bank of England expressed concern about
rising bond yields.
The BoE left policy unchanged on Thursday, but in a surprise
move said the implied rise in the expected future path of
interest rates was not warranted by the state of the economy and
could weigh on the growth and inflation outlook.
"We remain bearish sterling targeting the low $1.40s and see
euro/sterling holding the mid-80s," said George Saravelos,
currency strategist at Deutsche Bank.
Volumes were light due to a public holiday in the United
States. Some investors were wary of taking big positions before
monthly U.S. jobs data on Friday, which would lift the dollar if
it was strong.
The euro's and sterling losses pushed the dollar index,
which measures the U.S. currency's value against a basket of
currencies, to a one-month high of 83.911.