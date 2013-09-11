FOREX-Yen struggles vs euro, dollar as Syria tensions subside

* Yen close to 7-week low vs dollar, multi-month low vs euro
* Obama speech reduces chances of US strike against Syria
* Next week's Fed meeting in focus as mkts await stimulus
* Solid Chinese data raises hopes of recovery in China
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 11 The yen traded close to a
seven-week trough against the dollar and a more than three-month
low versus the euro on Wednesday as an easing in international
tensions over Syria prompted investors to seek higher-yielding
assets.
Although the rapid rise in the euro and the dollar against
the yen triggered some profit taking which saw both pairs come
off their recent highs, analysts said that improving risk
sentiment meant the yen would probably remain under pressure.
U.S. President Barack Obama pledged on Tuesday to explore a
diplomatic plan from Russia to take away Syria's chemical
weapons, although he voiced scepticism about it and urged
Americans to support his threat to use military force if needed.
With an imminent U.S. military strike on Syria now looking
unlikely investors sold the yen, which is seen as a safe haven
during times of crisis, pushing the dollar to a peak of 100.62
yen on Wednesday, its highest level since July 22.
Also helping risk currencies against the yen, was a string
of solid data out of China this week that reinforced signs that
the world's No. 2 economy is stabilizing after slowing for more
than two years.
By 1108 GMT on Wednesday the dollar was flat at
100.33 yen and analysts said the dollar would likely hold above
the 100 yen level in coming sessions.
"It is a combination of things... tensions in Syria, which
had been negative for risk-assets and supported the yen, have
eased a bit. Also global economic data over the last couple of
weeks has been relatively good," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS Global Banking.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 133.01 yen,
having hit a an intra-day peak of 133.375 yen which was its
highest since May 22 when it hit 133.82 yen.
Crossing that mark would take it to its highest since
January 2010. Against sterling the Japanese currency
hit a four-year low of 158.46 yen.
Traders said the Syria situation would probably now be less
of a focus and markets will now turn their attention to next
week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for more detail on the pace
and timing of the central bank's plans to pare its stimulus.
Although the U.S. jobs report last Friday fell short of
market expectations, many investors expect the Fed to start
reducing its bond-buying programme at next week's policy
meeting, underpinning the dollar.
"Markets are positioned for the Fed to taper... any attempt
to reduce stimulus from the current $85-billion-per-month will
probably be done modestly," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed economists expect the Fed to
announce a moderate reduction to its $85 billion monthly
asset-buying programme by some $10 billion.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3257 but still
well above the seven-week low of $1.31045 hit last Friday.
Although better-than-expected economic data and improving
market sentiment has helped the single currency, analysts at
Morgan Stanley warned, in a note to clients, the euro's strength
could be short-lived and they remain sellers on any rallies.
"A break above the August high of (around) $1.3450 is
unlikely, and we would look to sell around the $1.3320 level."