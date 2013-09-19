FOREX-Dollar weak near 7-mth low after Fed's surprise on tapering

BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its Csls Etns
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS
* Treasury yield spike, technical trading prompt euro selloff (Recasts throughout; updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.