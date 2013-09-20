FOREX-Dollar inches off post-Fed lows, near-term outlook bleak

* Dollar's selloff loses steam but index still near 7-mth
lows
* Upbeat U.S. data helps dollar marginally
* German election outcome this weekend key for euro
* Yen gets respite after sliding on Fed-inspired risk rally
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 20 The dollar edged off a
seven-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday after
investors unwound some negative trades put on after the Federal
Reserve's surprise decision to maintain its bond-buying
stimulus.
Although the dollar saw marginal gains, also due to
above-forecast U.S. data, analysts said the greenback was likely
to be weighed down in coming days by uncertainty over Fed
policy.
The dollar index was flat at 80.321, a little above
Wednesday's seven-month trough of 80.060.
"I don't see any recovery in the dollar just yet. FX markets
didn't react too much to the positive U.S. data. That shows
there is still a lot of concern about the Fed's future monetary
policy," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst at Commerzbank.
Thursday's U.S. data suggested rising market rates, which
had concerned the Fed, were weighing only modestly on the
economy. The upbeat numbers were likely to keep
traders speculating about the timing of the Fed's expected
stimulus tapering.
The euro held steady at $1.3533, after having hit a
7-1/2 month high of $1.3569 on Thursday.
Analysts said the euro could see some marginal impact from
Germany's general election on Sunday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel looks to secure a third term but
there are doubts she will be able to maintain her centre-right
coalition, which could complicate her euro zone policy.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 99.26 yen. A trader
for a Japanese bank in Singapore said there was talk of
dollar-selling by Japanese exporters earlier on Friday.
The yen sold off broadly on Thursday as risky assets rallied
after the Fed's decision. Investors tend to sell the yen in
favour of higher-yielding assets when risk appetite is strong.
The Japanese currency, however, stayed close to lows hit on
Thursday, including a three-month low versus the Australian
dollar, a near four-year low against the euro and a 23-year
trough versus the Swiss franc.
"Cross/yen pairs have risen on the back of (improved) risk
appetite," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst
for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Just how long such moves might last is unclear, given the
possibility that the Fed could still start to taper its monetary
stimulus within the next few months, Okagawa said.
"When we get close to the FOMC meeting in October and
December, there will be debate over when they are going to do it
and by how much," he said, adding that such uncertainty could
cause markets to fluctuate.