FOREX-Euro rises before Ifo, gains limited by Draghi comments

* Draghi says ECB ready to inject liquidity
* Dudley says Fed was right to maintain stimulus
* German Ifo data due at 0800 GMT
* Concerns over budget showdown in Washington spreading
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 24 The euro rose against the dollar
on Tuesday before German sentiment data, but gains could be
capped after the European Central Bank said it stood ready to do
more to keep market rates down.
The euro slipped on Monday after ECB President Mario Draghi
said the bank was prepared to offer banks more long-term loans
to keep money-market rates from rising to levels that could hurt
the economy.
Analysts said the euro could gain some support if September
German business sentiment data due from the Ifo think-tank at
0800 GMT, beats forecasts and August's 16-month high.
The euro was last at up 0.1 percent at $1.3508.
Support was cited at the August high of $1.3453. Large options
expiries were reported at $1.3500 and $1.3200.
"The euro recovery we are seeing at the moment is putting
Draghi's statement into perspective that a possible LTRO is
dependent on the economic outlook staying weak," said Ulrich
Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.
"The German Ifo is quite decisive, a positive number today
might make Draghi's statement yesterday not very relevant. We
are expecting Ifo to be relatively weak, so we remain
sceptical." He added that a subdued reading would cap the euro
at $1.3530, while a strong number could push it above $1.3550.
Dovish comments from an influential Federal Reserve official
kept the dollar under pressure too. Markets remain concerned
that a political showdown in Washington could see the government
shut down, or at the very extreme, default on its debt.
"The market is getting nervous about the U.S. debt deal.
It's not clear whether they can reach a deal easily," said
Minori Uchida, chief FX strategist at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
Last week, the Fed stunned markets by leaving its massive
stimulus in place, despite having allowed talk of taper to
flourish in the months leading up to the Sept. 17-18 meeting.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a well known dove and
close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, defended the action,
saying on Monday the central bank must for now continue to push
hard against threats to the economy.
Dudley cited fiscal uncertainties as Congress prepares to
hash out a deal to avoid a government shutdown and raise the
U.S. debt ceiling.
His comments kept the dollar pinned down against many
currencies. The dollar index was last at 80.44, not far
from the seven-month trough plumbed last week of 80.06.
But the dollar was up 0.2 percent at 99.03 yen, off
Monday's high of around 99.36, while the euro was up 0.4 percent
at 133.82 yen.