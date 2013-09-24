FOREX-Euro dips vs dollar on sub-forecast Ifo data, Draghi remarks

* German Ifo falls short of forecast
* Draghi LTRO comments still weigh on euro
* Dudley says Fed expects slower U.S. growth now
* Says he will not rule out Fed trimming stimulus this year
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 24 The euro fell against the dollar
on Tuesday after German sentiment data came in slightly below
expectations and on further signs the European Central Bank was
not ready to exit its crisis measures.
German business morale improved slightly in September to
touch a 17-month high, data from the Ifo think tank
showed.
The September reading was better than August's but the euro
dipped as it fell short of the consensus forecast.
The single currency was down 0.1 percent at $1.3480.
Support was cited at the August high of $1.3453. Large options
expiries were reported at $1.3500 and $1.3200.
ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on Monday that the
central bank was prepared to offer banks more long-term loans to
keep money-market rates from rising to levels that could hurt
the economy, also dragged on the euro.
His message was reinforced by ECB Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny, who said on Tuesday it was too soon for the bank
to go into exit mode from its crisis measures
"The market sentiment wasn't helped by the slightly softer
Ifo numbers and also the Draghi comments suggesting that the
outlook remains uncertain and that there is a good chance there
would be more monetary easing," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
DOVISH FED
The dollar was weighed down by central banker comments
suggesting the Federal Reserve was wary of threatening a still
fragile U.S. recovery.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a well known dove and
close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, defended the central
bank's shock decision last week to keep its stimulus in place.
The economy was weaker than the Fed thought in June, he said
in an interview on CNBC, but "wouldn't rule out" a cut in the
central bank's stimulus this year.
Markets are also concerned that a political showdown in
Washington could see the government shut down, or at the very
extreme, default on its debt.
"The market is getting nervous about the U.S. debt deal.
It's not clear whether they can reach a deal easily," said
Minori Uchida, chief FX strategist at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 80.546 against a
basket of currencies, having hit a seven-month trough of 80.06
last week.
Analysts said the dollar was weighed down by slipping U.S.
Treasury yields. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
were last at around 2.69 percent, having fallen from
the near two year high of 3.007 percent hit on Sept. 5.
Citi technical strategists cited interim support at 2.40
percent, a break of which could see yields fall to 2.17 percent.
"It is hard to see the curve steepening dramatically in the
U.S. without some signs of cyclical out-performance in the
economy or a change in sentiment about the Fed," Robson said.
The dollar was flat at 98.85 yen, while the euro was
down 0.1 percent at 133.25 yen.