FOREX-Dollar limited by investors fears on U.S. budget impasse

* Dollar slips as US govt shutdown concerns leave traders
wary
* U.S. Q2 final GDP due at 1230 GMT
* Euro hurt by renewed Italian political tensions
* Japan corporate tax-cut hopes lead to yen-selling
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 26 The dollar struggled to make
considerable gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday,
weighed by the ongoing U.S. budget impasse which could lead to a
possible federal debt default.
The U.S. currency, however, inched higher against the euro,
which was hurt by renewed political tensions in Italy.
Investors were wary of buying the dollar while the U.S.
Congress struggled to avert a government shutdown next week. The
dollar was up 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies
at 80.453, still near a 7-month trough of 80.06 hit on Sept. 18.
But the market also refrained from aggressively selling the
dollar which has rallied when past impasses were resolved as, on
balance, this one is expected to be.
Still, congressional officials must reach a budget deal by
Monday that would allow the government to keep running, but
negotiations have been contentious so far.
"On a trade weighted basis, the dollar is under pressure
with the (debt ceiling) debate coming to action. We expect this
to continue if there is a further stalling in negotiations,"
said Chris Walker, strategist at Barclays Capital. "Markets
expect a resolution to be announced by the end of the week."
The dollar has also struggled since the Fed stunned markets
last week by deciding not to scale back its massive stimulus
yet, a decision which cast some doubt on whether markets have
been too optimistic on the U.S. economy.
The final reading of U.S. second quarter gross domestic
product is due 1230 GMT, followed by a key non-farm payrolls
report next week.
Stronger-than-expected data would likely reignite
speculation that the Fed could announce a stimulus reduction in
December, or even next month, supporting the dollar.
The euro fell against the dollar after Italy's ongoing
political crisis flared up and threatened to topple it shaky
ruling coalition.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3498.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.2 percent at
98.72 yen but still not far from a one-week low of 98.27 yen
touched earlier in the day. Large options expiries were reported
at 95.0 yen, 99.0 yen and 100.0 yen.
The dollar earlier rose to as high as 99.12 yen on news that
the Japanese government plans to say it will "urgently consider"
cutting the corporate tax rate when it compiles a stimulus
package next week, according to a media report.
A government source told Reuters last week that Japan will
consider cutting corporate taxes and ending a temporary tax hike
earlier than scheduled, as a means to cushion the economy from a
scheduled sales tax increase.
"There was a Kyodo News headline this morning that Japan
will urgently consider cutting the corporate tax rate, and while
this was not new, and any change is unlikely to be implemented
immediately, some took it as a fresh reason to sell yen," said
Masashi Murata, senior FX strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
That would add up to more stimulus than previously expected
for the economy and helped push Japan's benchmark stock index,
Nikkei, higher.
"Corporate tax cut is helping the Nikkei. Given the Nikkei's
correlation with dollar/yen, this helped the pair this morning,"
said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.