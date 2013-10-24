FOREX-Euro pares gains after PMI data, off 2-year high vs dollar

* Euro hits 2-year high versus weak dollar
* Then pares gains after below-forecast euro zone PMI data
* Better China data helps riskier currencies
* Dollar stays weak on expectations of delay in Fed taper
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 24 The euro was steady against the
dollar on Thursday after disappointing euro zone data pulled it
away from a two-year high struck earlier in the session.
Purchasing managers' surveys for the euro zone showed the
pace of growth in business activity eased unexpectedly this
month, suggesting the region's recovery may be less solid than
previously thought.
The euro was last steady at $1.3772, having earlier
risen as high as $1.3824, its strongest since November 2011,
with traders saying it extended gains after surpassing a
reported options barrier at $1.38 and as upbeat China data
lifted riskier currencies.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its
stimulus programme into next year also weighed on the dollar.
"The market is still focused on the Fed, but the
disappointing tone of the euro zone data will suggest that the
euro is looking toppy up here and this should keep euro/dollar
in check," said Jane Foley senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
She said Thursday's peak of $1.3824 could now act as stiff
resistance for the euro.
Beyond there, further resistance stood at the Nov. 4 high of
$1.3870. A break above there would leave it on course to test
the psychological $1.40 level.
A purchasing managers' survey (PMI) on Chinese manufacturing
activity hit a seven-month high in October, buoyed by strong new
orders and raising optimism that the world's second-biggest
economy may be recovering from a slow patch. This lifted riskier
currencies such as the euro as well as the Australian dollar.
The dollar fell broadly, hitting a near nine-month low
against a basket of currencies on rising expectations the
Federal Reserve will delay reducing its bond-buying programme
until into next year.
Weak U.S. jobs data on Tuesday suggested the U.S. recovery
was not yet on a firm footing and a drop in the 10-year U.S.
Treasury yield on Wednesday to a three-month low
further dented the dollar's appeal.
The dollar index was last at 79.236, having dropped
to as low as 79.081.
The dollar, however, held steady against the yen at 97.38
yen, hovering just above a two-week low of 97.15 yen set
on Wednesday and chart support at 97.31 yen, the 200-day moving
average.
The Australian dollar was last steady at $0.9618,
also paring gains after an earlier boost from the China data.
Analysts said concerns remained about rising money market rates
in China.
On Thursday, China's benchmark seven-day repo rate rose
nearly a full percentage point after China's central bank let
cash flow out of the money market for the second straight week.
"The Chinese (PMI) numbers this morning have helped turn
sentiment around slightly but there are still concerns about
money market conditions," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global
foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.