FOREX-Euro tumbles on surprise ECB rate cut

* ECB unexpectedly cuts interest rates to 0.25 percent
* Draghi news conference awaited at 1330 GMT
* Euro hits 7-week low versus dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 7 The euro fell to a seven-week low
against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank
unexpectedly cut interest rates to 0.25 percent following a
sharp drop in inflation.
Although some in the market had expected a rate cut as early
as this week, traders said most were betting the ECB would wait
until December.
Focus shifted to ECB President Mario Draghi's news
conference at 1330 GMT. Analysts said the euro could come under
further pressure if Draghi signals the ECB could take more
action to loosen policy.
Any comment from Draghi that the euro's strength could be a
risk to price stability in the euro zone could also weigh on the
currency.
The euro tumbled more than 1 percent on the day to
hit $1.33535, more than a cent below where it was trading before
the ECB decision and its lowest level since Sept. 18. It also
dropped to a 10-month low against sterling and a
one-month trough against the yen.
"The market had not priced in a cut. So the euro will head
lower and we can see it move towards the $1.32 area," said Alvin
Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"We expect Draghi to be dovish in his press conference as he
has to justify this surprise cut, having sounded fairly neutral
to hawkish just a few weeks back."
The euro dropped below strong chart support at $1.3462 from
a trendline drawn from lows hit in early July, with the break
below there accelerating its losses.
Euro/dollar could fall further if Friday's U.S. jobs report
for October is on the strong side and suggests the
economy has weathered the partial government shutdown.
This would be seen as making it more likely the Federal
Reserve will scale back monetary stimulus soon, in contrast to
the ECB's accommodative stance.
"Market expectations for U.S. data have been lowered so much
that there's the potential for positive surprises now," Morgan
Stanley's Stannard said.
The dollar index hit a 1-1/2 month high of 81.128.