FOREX -Dollar pauses after strong gains, euro's gains capped

* Dollar index hovers near two-month peak
* Solid U.S. jobs data keeps alive December tapering view
* Diverging Fed/ECB policy path expected to peg back euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 11 The dollar paused on Monday after
two days of hefty gains, with a further rise seen dependent on
whether U.S. bond yields keep rising as debate intensifies on
when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus.
The euro struggled to make headway as the Fed and the
European Central Bank's diverging monetary policy paths prompted
investors to sell the currency at higher levels.
The euro climbed to $1.3390 on lower-than-usual
volumes but gains were capped as most investors were selling it
at around $1.3400. The euro hit a two-month low of $1.3295 last
Thursday after the ECB surprised the market by cutting its main
interest rate to a record low 0.25 percent.
"The dollar has come off slightly, but the defining factor is
the rise in the U.S. yields," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "The dollar will be
supported and for the euro any bounce towards $1.34 will be sold
into."
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 81.139, having
set a two-month high of 81.482 on Friday after a report showed
U.S. employers added 204,000 new jobs last month. That handily
beat forecasts for 125,000 jobs.
The strong data was even more surprising as it came in a
month when a budget standoff in Washington forced a 16-day
government shutdown, suggesting the U.S. economic recovery was
on a firmer footing than previously thought.
As a result U.S. yields rose, with the gap between two-year
U.S. Treasuries and their German counterparts
at its highest since mid-July. U.S. bond markets were
shut on Monday, and with yields rising quickly in the past week,
some expected Treasuries to consolidate.
The 10-year U.S. yield was also near a two-month
high as some investors brought forward expectations of when the
Fed will start to withdraw stimulus to December. That
underpinned the dollar as rising yields make a currency more
attractive to hold. After the government shutdown, most had
pushed back Fed "tapering" expectations to March 2014.
SELL THE EURO
Speculators have cut long euro positions and this trend
could gather pace with the euro zone facing a prolonged period
of falling inflation. That could see the ECB deploying more
aggressive monetary easing instruments.
"We think investors are caught long near $1.3450, with
euro/dollar primed for a move toward $1.32, a level euro zone
and U.S. two-year yield differentials would point toward," said
Chris Turner, chief currency strategist at ING.
Although the ECB's rate-setting committee was split about
Thursday's decision to cut rates, Executive Board member Benoit
Coeure said on Saturday that the bank could trim interest rates
further and provide more liquidity.