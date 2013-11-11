FOREX-Dollar pauses after strong gains, euro's gains capped

* Dollar index hovers near two-month peak
* Solid U.S. jobs data keeps alive December tapering view
for now
* Diverging Fed/ECB policy path expected to mute euro
NEW YORK, Nov 11 The dollar rally paused on
Monday after two days of strong gains, with a further rise seen
depending on whether U.S. bond yields keep rising amid
intesifying debate on when the Federal Reserve will scale back
stimulus.
The euro has struggled as the Fed and the European Central
Bank's diverging monetary policy paths prompt investors to sell
the currency at higher levels.
But a U.S. government holiday kept many investors on the
sidelines on Monday and with volumes low the euro managed some
recovery though analysts cautioned against reading too much into
Monday's trading.
"It's a very quiet day with more of a relief bounce" in the
euro, said David Song, Currency Analyst at DailyFX in New York.
"I think the euro could be in line for another move lower from
here."
The euro climbed to $1.3406 on lower-than-usual
volumes but gains were capped as investors began to
sell it at around $1.3400. The euro hit a two-month low of
$1.3295 last Thursday after the ECB surprised the market by
cutting its main interest rate to a record low 0.25 percent.
"The dollar has come off slightly, but the defining factor is
the rise in the U.S. yields," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets in London. "The dollar
will be supported and for the euro any bounce towards $1.34 will
be sold into."
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 81.148, having
set a two-month high of 81.482 on Friday after a report showed
U.S. employers added 204,000 new jobs last month, much more than
the 125,000 new jobs expected.
The strong data was even more surprising as it came in a
month when a budget standoff in Washington forced a 16-day
government shutdown, suggesting the U.S. economic recovery was
on a firmer footing than previously thought.
As a result U.S. yields rose, with the gap between two-year
U.S. Treasuries and their German counterparts
at its widest since mid-July. U.S. bond markets were
shut on Monday, and with yields rising quickly in the past week,
some expected Treasuries to consolidate.
The 10-year U.S. yield was also near a two-month
high as some investors brought forward to December their
expectations of when the Fed will start to withdraw stimulus.
That underpinned the dollar as rising yields make a currency
more attractive to hold. After the government shutdown, most had
pushed back Fed "tapering" expectations to March 2014.
SELL THE EURO
Speculators have cut long euro positions and this trend
could gather pace with the euro zone facing a prolonged period
of falling inflation. That could see the ECB deploying more
aggressive monetary easing instruments.
"We think investors are caught long near $1.3450, with
euro/dollar primed for a move toward $1.32, a level euro zone
and U.S. two-year yield differentials would point toward," said
Chris Turner, chief currency strategist at ING in London
Although the ECB's rate-setting committee was split about
Thursday's decision to cut rates, Executive Board member Benoit
Coeure said on Saturday that the bank could trim interest rates
further and provide more liquidity.