FOREX-Dollar rises versus yen, economy worries weigh on euro

By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 14 The dollar rose against the yen
and the euro on Thursday after Japan's finance minister said
currency intervention was still a policy option and data showed
the French economy contracted in the third quarter.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent on the day to a two-month
high of 99.935 yen after Taro Aso's comments but
stopped just below resistance at 100 yen. The low-yielding yen
was also hurt by equity market gains.
Shares rose after Fed chairman nominee Janet Yellen
suggested in remarks released before her Senate confirmation
hearing later on Thursday that she was in no hurry to start
trimming the central bank bond purchases.
"The comments from Japan have put the focus back on the
currency again," said Ian Stannard, head of European currency
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"As initiatives are put in place dollar/yen will move
higher," he said, adding that Morgan Stanley forecast it to rise
to 105 yen by year-end.
The dollar also firmed against the euro, which struggled
after the unexpectedly weak French data and figures showing
German growth slowed. Flash euro zone data was due at 1000 GMT.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3460, having
earlier hit a one-week high of $1.3499. The dollar was up 0.1
percent against a basket of currencies at 80.992.
The U.S. currency largely shrugged off Yellen's prepared
remarks. Analysts said traders were wary she could be less
dovish in the subsequent Q&A session.
"While the opening statement was tilted towards the dovish
side Yellen may start to sound a little more hawkish during the
Q&A," Morgan Stanley's Stannard said. "She may have to provide
reassurances ... that the Fed has the tools to exit QE."
Any euro gains were seen limited after last week's European
Central Bank rate cut and after ECB Executive Board member Peter
Praet raised on Wednesday the prospect of the central bank
adopting negative interest rates or buying assets from banks.
"I expect further euro/dollar downside towards $1.30 in the
weeks ahead. $1.35 held overnight and if it does so today that
may signal that we have found a new post-ECB meeting top,"
Societe Generale currency strategist Kit Juckes said in a note
to clients.
The pound hit a four-year high against the yen
and rose against the euro after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday gave an upbeat assessment of
the UK economy.