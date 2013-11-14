FOREX-Euro falls on weak GDP data, dollar rises above 100 yen

* Euro falls on weak euro zone Q3 GDP, French contraction
* Dollar hits two-month high versus yen above 100 yen
* Japan's Aso says must retain FX intervention as policy
* Yen hurt by strong equities after dovish Yellen comment
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 14 The euro fell on Thursday as the
euro zone reported weakening growth, while the dollar hit a
two-month high against the yen after Japan's finance minister
said currency intervention was still a policy option.
The euro was down 0.4 percent on the day at $1.3440
after data showed the euro zone only just emerged from recession
in the third quarter with growth of 0.1 percent, dragged down by
a contraction in France.
"The data highlighted the euro zone's weak cyclical
fundamentals but also raised questions about the structural
outlook," said Lena Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics.
The dollar rose 0.7 percent to 100.045 yen, buoyed by
the comments from Japan's Taro Aso.
The low-yielding yen was also hurt by equity market gains
after incoming Fed chairman nominee Janet Yellen suggested she
was in no hurry to trim stimulus, in remarks released before her
Senate confirmation hearing later on Thursday.
"As initiatives are put in place (by the Bank of Japan)
dollar/yen will move higher," said Ian Stannard, head of
European currency strategy at Morgan Stanley, which forecasts a
rise to 105 yen by year-end.
The U.S. currency largely shrugged off Yellen's prepared
remarks and was up 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
at 81.098. Analysts said traders were wary she might be
less dovish in the Q&A session. Her testimony starts at 1500
GMT.
"While the opening statement was tilted towards the dovish
side, Yellen may start to sound a little more hawkish during the
Q&A," Morgan Stanley's Stannard said. "She may have to provide
reassurances ... that the Fed has the tools to exit QE."
RESILIENT EURO
G+'s Komileva said the euro was likely to stay above a low
of $1.3295 reached after the European Central Bank cut interest
rates last week, unless the central bank opts for more easing
measures. The euro earlier hit a one-week high of $1.3496.
"The euro will defy gravity until the ECB builds new
momentum for liquidity easing," she said.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet raised on Wednesday
the prospect of the central bank's adopting negative interest
rates or buying assets from banks.
Sterling was down 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.6037 after weak UK retail sales data.
However, its falls were limited after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday gave an upbeat assessment of
the UK economy, leaving open the possibility UK interest rates
will rise earlier than previously thought.