FOREX-Yen drops to 6-month low versus dollar, 4-year low vs euro

* Higher equities hurt low-yielding yen
* Net short positions in yen climb to 6-year high
* Commodity currencies fall as oil prices slip on Iran deal
* Aussie dollar under pressure on RBA intervention concerns
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 25 The yen hit a six-month low
against the dollar and a four-year trough versus the euro on
Monday as a deal on Iran's nuclear programme sent shares higher,
prompting investors to sell the low-yielding currency.
The yen, which typically falls when share prices rise, has
weakened recently on the belief that the Bank of Japan will
implement the most aggressive monetary stimulus among major
central banks.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 101.73 yen, having hit
101.915 yen, its strongest since late May, as a deal between
Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme
buoyed Asian and European shares and caused oil prices to drop.
Positioning data last week showed currency speculators
increased net short positions in the Japanese currency to the
most in six years.
"We are seeing equities continuing to perform strongly and
the yen is being sold off as the funding currency of choice,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC, adding
the dollar could be heading towards 102.50 yen.
Traders said some investors were reluctant to be short
dollars before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Demand
was also seen from Japanese importers, as Monday was a "gotobi"
date, or a multiple of five, on which books are traditionally
settled during a month.
The euro rose as far as 137.98 yen, its highest
since October 2009. It was last up 0.3 percent at 137.64 yen.
"Stops were triggered in dollar/yen, which triggered stops
in euro/yen," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State
Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3530. It stayed above
last week's low of $1.3399 hit after a media report suggested
the European Central Bank could opt for negative deposit rates.
This was later played down by the ECB.
ECB Executive board member Benoit Coeure said in Tokyo that
slowing price growth, or disinflation, would continue for now,
but would not progress to deflation.
Falling oil prices weighed on commodity-linked currencies,
with the Canadian dollar dropping to a 4 1/2-month low
of C$1.0584 per U.S. dollar. The U.S. currency was last up 0.3
percent at C$1.0549.
The Australian dollar was down 0.2 percent at
$0.9151, having hit a 2-1/2 month low of $0.9120, under selling
pressure due to the threat of intervention by the Reserve Bank
of Australia to stem the currency's recent gains.