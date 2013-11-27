FOREX-German coalition deal lifts euro to 4-year high versus yen

* Major German parties reach deal on grand coalition
* Euro at near 1-month high vs dollar, 4-year high vs yen
* Volumes seen light before U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
* Yen still weak, may get boost if China tensions rise
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 27 The euro hit its highest in four
years against the yen and rose versus the dollar on Wednesday
after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives reached a
deal with the Social Democrats on forming a grand coalition.
Germany's two biggest political forces clinched a deal in
the early hours and a new government should be formed before
year-end, triggering a relief rally for the euro.
"The grand coalition in Germany removes a big political
uncertainty and will support the euro in the short term," said
Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research at Danske Bank
in Copenhagen.
However, he said euro gains against the dollar would be
limited due to the prospect of further monetary easing from the
European Central Bank and of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling
back stimulus next year. He recommended selling the euro if it
strengthens to $1.37/$1.38.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.35765, having risen
as high as $1.3600, its strongest since Oct. 31.
It rose as high as 138.16 yen, breaking above
138.00 yen for the first time since October 2009, with the
potential to target the 2009 peak of 139.26 yen. It last traded
at 137.95 yen.
A survey showing German consumer sentiment at a six-year
high also lifted the euro. It added to recent good news on
Europe's largest economy after last week's unexpectedly robust
Ifo business sentiment figures.
A rise in short-term market rates also helped the single
currency. Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Tuesday
after the amount of extra money in the financial system fell to
its lowest in more than two years.
But traders said low volumes before Thursday's U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday may exaggerate currency movements.
Concerns remained about a weak euro zone economy and
deflationary pressures which may prompt further action from the
ECB. But traders said an expected small rise in euro zone
inflation on Friday may help the euro.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent against the yen at
101.66 yen. It hit a six-month high of 101.915 yen on Monday.
However, the dollar dipped against a basket of currencies
as U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday.
"The dollar is not really strengthening as yet because rates
are still very low at the front end and the Fed continues to
emphasise they are going to stay low," said Greg Gibbs, senior
strategist at RBS in Singapore.
Investors were also watching developments in the East China
Sea, after two U.S. B-52 bombers on a training mission flew over
disputed islands without informing Beijing. Some analysts said
any escalation in tensions may lift the safe-haven yen, which
has weakened in recent weeks.