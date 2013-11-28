FOREX-Rallying stocks hurt yen, German inflation helps euro

* Yen hits 4-year low vs euro, 6-month low vs dollar
* German inflation accelerates, ECB rate cut unlikely
* Trading light with U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 28 The yen hit fresh lows against
the euro and the dollar on Thursday and headed for one of its
worst monthly performances this year as investors sold the
low-yielding currency to buy higher-yielding assets.
A greater appetite for risk drove the MSCI World equity
index near its October 2007 record high and
Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest in nearly six
years. Germany's DAX climbed to a new peak.
All this kept pressure on the yen, usually the most commonly
used funding currency for Japanese and overseas investors
seeking higher returns in assets such as stocks.
Trading was light with U.S. financial markets shut for
Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
The euro rose 0.3 percent, to 139.175 yen, just
shy of its June 2009 high of 139.26 yen. A move above that level
would take the euro to a five-year high. The dollar also hit a
six-month high of 102.375 yen.
"The latest yen move is led as much by euro/yen as by
dollar/yen and has further to go," said Kit Juckes, currency
strategist at Societe Generale. "Bond outflows from Japan are
picking up, and though this doesn't correlate particularly well
with anything the yen does, I think dollar/yen is on its way to
110."
With government debt yields anchored by the Bank of Japan's
massive bond-buying programme, Japanese investors have been
seeking higher returns abroad. They amassed nearly $14 billion
in foreign bonds last week in their seventh straight week of net
buying - the longest such run in a year.
Many investors expect the yield differential between U.S.
Treasuries and JGBs to widen, though the impact of foreign bond
buying on foreign exchange markets is limited if investors hedge
their bond purchases.
Overall, though, the dollar underperformed on lingering
doubts over when the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing
monetary policy stimulus in the near term. The dollar index was
down 0.15 percent at 80.610.
"As long as the dollar remains weak and draws little support
from Fed policy, we will see the euro push higher," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at BNY Mellon. "That will be
unhelpful for euro zone exporters."
Against the dollar, the euro rose to a one-month high
of $1.3619. It was helped by an acceleration in German annual
inflation for November, which could push up the consumer price
index for the broader euro zone.
Euro zone "flash" consumer price inflation for November will
be released on Friday. A 0.8 percent annual reading is forecast,
up from 0.7 percent in October. Any signs that disinflationary
pressures are easing will take some pressure off the ECB to
loosen policy further, underpinning the euro.
Last month, a surprise drop in German inflation drove the
euro zone CPI lower, triggering a European Central Bank interest
rate cut.