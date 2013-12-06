FOREX-Dollar recovers from lows, U.S. jobs data key to gains

* Euro near five-week high vs USD in wake of ECB
* USD near-term outlook hinges on non-farm payrolls
* Strength of US jobs will shape expectations for Fed taper
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 6 The dollar rose against basket of
currencies on Friday, with its short term fortunes riding on
whether key U.S. jobs data can bolster the case for the Federal
Reserve to start scaling back monetary stimulus.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have
created 180,000 jobs in November, following 204,000 in the
previous month. Any upside surprise will keep alive lingering
expectations the Federal Reserve may start to scale back its
bond-buying stimulus programme at the Dec. 17-18 meeting. Such
an outcome would help dollar against most major currencies.
On the other hand, a soft report will see investors expect
the Fed to maintain its stimulus programme for longer, a
possible negative for the dollar but positive for riskier assets
like stocks.
"A generic dollar long (investor) will hope that the
payrolls number is strong enough to boost bond yields, but not
strong enough to boost or scare equities in equal measure," said
Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.
If stock markets fall on expectations that the Fed will
start withdrawing stimulus sooner than most expect, the dollar
could see short term losses against the safe-haven, low-yielding
yen. The correlation between moves in dollar/yen, and swings in
U.S. and Japanese shares, has tightened over the past few weeks.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 102.20 yen, having set
a six-month high of 103.38 yen earlier in the week. The gains
helped the dollar index add 0.2 percent on the day to trade at
80.394, off a five-week low of 80.231 set on Thursday.
EURO UNDERPINNED
The euro was hovering near a five-week high versus the
dollar, having powered higher after the European Central Bank
gave no fresh indication that it would ease policy anytime soon.
The common currency last fetched $1.3655, having
climbed to $1.3677 on Thursday, a level not seen since Oct. 31,
with hedge funds cited as buyers at lower levels. Against the
yen, it rose to 139.535.
While ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to
take fresh policy action to support a fragile recovery, he was
light on details, including whether the bank would use a
negative deposit rate.
Draghi also noted that liquidity in the banking system had
improved since the last cash injection, or LTRO, and attached
conditions for any repeat. These comments saw short term market
rates rise, which in turn helped the euro.
"Yesterday's meeting could leave those betting on more
indications of aggressive ECB easing disappointed," said
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi. "That could keep
euro supported against the dollar, yen and sterling."