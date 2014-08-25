FOREX-Euro hovers near 1-year low on Draghi's comments, eyes IFO

* Yen slips to 7-month low against buoyant dollar
* Dollar index extends gains, approaches one-year peak
* Euro zone inflation data key this week
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 25 The euro fell to its lowest in
nearly a year against a firmer dollar on Monday after the head
of the European Central Bank said he was prepared to take action
if inflation dropped further, raising expectations of
quantitative easing.
Traders said the euro could come under more selling pressure
if a key German business survey falls short of expectations. The
German IFO survey, due at 0800 GMT, is forecast to read 107 for
its business climate index, down from its July reading of 108,
as a conflict between Russia and Ukraine takes its toll on
Europe's biggest economy.
The euro skidded to $1.3185 in early Asian trade, its
lowest since September 2013, from around $1.3246 late in New
York on Friday. It was last trading at $1.3190, down about 0.3
percent on the day, amid lower than usual volumes due to a
holiday in London.
The euro's woes lifted the dollar index 0.3 percent
to 82.564, heading towards its Sept. 5 peak of 82.671. A break
above that would take it to levels not seen since July 2013.
In stronger language than he has used in the past, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Friday the central bank was
prepared to respond with all its "available" tools should
inflation drop further.
The ECB holds its next policy review on Sept 4.
"The FX market has interpreted Draghi's statement as meaning
that broad-based asset purchases, or quantitative easing, has
now become more likely," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
"Euro/dollar has already slipped below the $1.32 level."
Investors will scan euro zone inflation data due on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect annual inflation to have
slowed to 0.3 percent in August from 0.4 percent in July. That
is well below the ECB's danger zone of 1.0 percent and its
target of just under 2.0 percent.
In contrast, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday
gave a nod to the concerns of some Fed officials about the
sustained level of monetary policy stimulus, even as she
stressed the need to move cautiously on raising rates.
"Some people expected more dovish comments from Yellen, but
it wasn't a big change," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.
As a result, Fed funds futures fell back <0#FF:> as the
market priced in the risk of an earlier move on rates. Yields on
two-year Treasury paper climbed over 8 basis points
for the week, the largest such rise since June last year.
That helped the dollar outperform, rising to a seven-month
high against the yen at 104.49 on Monday morning before
pulling back slightly to stand at 104.20 yen, still up 0.2
percent on the day.
Even before its latest jump, the dollar had increasingly
attracted bulls. Speculators boosted bullish bets on the
greenback in the latest week to their highest in more than two
years, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by)