FOREX-Dollar holds steady but euro struggles on inflation concerns

By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 26 The dollar held steady on Tuesday
after its recent gains but the euro continued to struggle,
pinned down near 19-month lows against the Swiss franc on
expectations of soft inflation data and more monetary easing.
Weak German economic figures and the resignation of the
French government following a row over fiscal policy added to
the bearish mix for the euro.
The shared currency was trading at 1.2080 Swiss francs
, having fallen to 1.2072 francs on Monday, its lowest
since early January 2013 on trading platform EBS.
Its drop could test the Swiss National Bank's three-year old
pledge to cap the franc at 1.20 per euro.
"I haven't heard anything about the SNB changing its
commitment to the 1.20 floor and I don't expect it to," said
Marshall Gittler, head of currency strategy at IronFX Global.
"That means the risk/reward ratio for long euro/Swiss franc
positions is about as good as it gets right now. The rate can go
somewhat lower and of course the SNB is not required to notify
investors before changing its strategy. But past performance ...
does suggest they will keep the rate above 1.20."
Against the dollar, the euro was subdued at $1.3198, having
dropped to $1.3178 in Asian trade, its lowest in nearly a
year. Following dovish comments from the European Central Bank
chief at the weekend, German business sentiment data on Monday
sagged for a fourth month running.
Investors betting on more euro weakness are now waiting for
euro zone inflation data on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect annual inflation to have slowed to 0.3 percent in August
from 0.4 percent in July. That would be well below the ECB's
danger zone of 1.0 percent and its target of just under 2.0
percent.
Late on Friday, in stronger language than he has used in the
past, ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB was prepared to
respond with all its "available" tools should inflation drop
further.
Those comments have triggered speculation that the ECB may
be prepared to ease policy further, driving bond yields to lows.
CONTRASTING PICTURE
In contrast to Draghi, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on
Friday acknowledged the concerns of some Fed officials about the
sustained level of monetary policy stimulus, even as she
stressed the need to move cautiously on raising rates.
While that meant higher short-term U.S. rates would bolster
the dollar's allure, it comes amid the spectre of slowing growth
in the euro zone, making the bloc's assets less attractive to
investors.
"Over the past year, the euro has remained firm because
investors have had a great inclination to increase their
European portfolio holdings as the ECB has successfully
stabilised the euro zone," Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at
SEB, wrote in his Nordic Outlook report.
"This factor is now fading in strength, which will later
lead to a continued weakening of the euro against the dollar. We
expect the euro at $1.30 at the end of 2014."
The dollar index slipped as investors booked profits
after two days of gains in the wake of Yellen's comments at
Jackson Hole. It held close to its September 2013 peak of
82.671. A break there will take it back to highs not seen since
July last year.
Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 103.85
, having peaked at a seven-month high of 104.49 overnight.
Investors will look to U.S. durable goods orders data later
in the day, with forecasts for a 7.5 percent rise in July from a
month earlier. Traders said if U.S. yields rise on
stronger-than-expected data, it could push the dollar higher.
