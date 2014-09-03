FOREX-Euro bounces on news of Ukraine 'permanent ceasefire'

* Euro off lows ahead of ECB policy review
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 3 The euro climbed against almost
every other major currency on Wednesday after Ukraine said it
has agreed on a ceasefire with Russia, offering some comfort to
the euro zone economy which has borne the brunt of the impact of
the conflict.
The euro rose to a day's high of $1.31565 after
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko press office said an
agreement was reached with Russia's Vladimir Putin for a
"permanent ceasefire" in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.
The news sent European stocks higher and safe-haven German
Bunds lower.
"The Ukraine ceasefire has seen the euro bounce. But
substantial gains are unlikely ahead of the ECB meeting," said a
London-based spot trader.
The euro sank to a one-year low against the dollar on
Tuesday, given the risk of a dovish European Central Bank. While
the ECB is unlikely to take action this week, the threat of
falling prices, along with uncertainty to the recovery from the
Russia/Ukraine conflict, is likely to see President Mario Draghi
flag the prospects of more easing in coming months.
The euro's recovery saw the dollar index edge down 0.15
percent to 82.68, although it was not far from a 14-month high
of 83.058 struck earlier in the day. The dollar has made
an impressive start to the month on strong economic data and a
rise in Treasury yields.
Treasury yields steadied after a sharp rise, putting a brake
on the dollar's rally, while the yen was supported by
expectations that the Bank of Japan, which began a two-day
policy meeting, may sit tight and reiterate its view that the
economy is recovering moderately.
Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 105 yen, off a
eight-month high of 105.28 yen. A rise above 105.45 yen
would take the dollar to a high not seen since October 2008.
"While we expect no change to policy, Governor Kuroda may
sound somewhat optimistic about inflation reaching its target at
his press conference," Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura, said referring to Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda.
"That may see the yen recover some ground and some profit
taking in dollar/yen. But the dollar's momentum against the yen
is towards the upside, especially given the U.S. data. So any
dip in the dollar should be used as a buying opportunity."
Apart from U.S. data which is likely to buoy the dollar, the
yen is likely to stay on the defensive amid renewed hopes about
a highly anticipated portfolio shift in Japan's behemoth
Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
The GPIF asset allocation overhaul, due to be announced in
coming weeks, is expected to see the fund move into riskier
assets including stocks and foreign bonds, which could increase
demand for foreign currencies.
In a move welcomed by the Tokyo stock market, Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe drafted Yasuhisa Shiozaki, 63, a proponent
of an overhaul of the GPIF, to head the ministry of labour,
health and welfare, which oversees the GPIF.
"Large moves in dollar/yen catch the attention of retail day
traders, who appear to be showing a renewed interest in trading
after the long lull," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of currencies
at State Street in Tokyo.
Sterling was at $1.6475, having tested a low
of$1.6445, its lowest since Feb. 12. It posted its biggest
one-day percentage fall since January this year on Tuesday after
a poll that showed growing support for the "yes" vote in the
Scottish referendum.
