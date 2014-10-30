FOREX-Dollar at 3 1/2-week high on Fed's tougher tone, euro eyes inflation

* Rate futures show chance of Fed hike in September 2015

* US/German yield spreads widen to 3 1/2-week highs

* Kiwi wilts on dovish RBNZ statement (Recasts, adds fresh quotes, details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 30 The dollar climbed to its highest in more than three weeks against a basket of currencies, buoyed by higher U.S. yields, after the Federal Reserve sounded less dovish on policy and more confident about the U.S. economic recovery.

U.S. rate futures shifted to show better-than-even chances of a rate increase in September 2015; previously, they had pointed to a rise in October. The Fed has held rates near zero since December 2008 and more than quadrupled its balanced sheet to $4.4 trillion with three separate asset-purchase programmes.

The Fed ended its latest such programme on Wednesday and in a statement noted the improving U.S. labour market. It dismissed recent financial market volatility, Europe's stagnant economy and largely weak inflation outlook.

While it said rates would remain low for a "considerable time," the Fed's statement helped to push up U.S. yields and increased the dollar's appeal.

"The positive sentiment is likely to be reinforced by today's third-quarter gross domestic product data," said Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

Forecasts are that the U.S. economy grew at an annualised pace of 3 percent in the third quarter, putting it on track for a robust performance.

"That sounds more like an environment in which rate hikes will one day be possible. At levels around $1.26 for euro and above 109 in dollar/yen, the dollar is finally trading at levels again that we consider to be justified," Reichelt added.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, rose to 86.452 on Thursday, its highest since Oct. 6. The euro touched a 3 1/2-week low of $1.25635.

Against the yen, the greenback rose above 109 yen for the first time in 3 1/2 weeks. The dollar last traded at 109.26 yen , up 0.35 percent on the day.

The dollar's gains came as the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit 2.33 percent and its spread over its German counterpart rose to its highest since early October.

EYES ON GERMAN CPI

The widening spreads left the euro struggling, with investors also wary of German inflation numbers later in the day. A year-on-year increase in German consumer prices of 0.9 percent is forecast, up from 0.8 percent in September.

"On the inflation side, euro weakness and its impact on inflation has been reduced by sharply falling commodity prices," Morgan Stanley said in a note. The euro could come under more pressure if German inflation falls short of expectations, the MS analysts said.

On Friday, euro zone inflation data is due, and forecasts are for an annual 0.4 percent reading, up from 0.3 percent in September. The European Central Bank has been grappling with low inflation for much of this year and has lowered rates to near zero and talked the euro lower to ward off disinflation.

The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, fell after that country's central bank sounded a bit more dovish following a widely expected decision to leave rates unchanged.

The kiwi, already under pressure against a firmer U.S. dollar, fell to $0.7770 from around $0.7820 before the announcement. It last traded at $0.7785, down 0.2 percent on the day. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Larry King)