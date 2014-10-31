FOREX-Yen hits 7-year low after BOJ expands stimulus

* BOJ's surprise easing hits yen

* Euro also lower against dollar, awaits inflation

* Dollar index near four-year highs, strong Q3 GDP growth helps

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 31 The yen tumbled to its lowest level in nearly seven years against the dollar on Friday, putting it on track for its biggest losses in more than a year, after the Bank of Japan shocked markets by unexpectedly easing policy further.

In a pre-emptive move to combat risks of deflation, the BoJ launched another round of quantitative easing. It raised its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen ($724.5 billion) from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled its purchase of risk assets such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

While some in the market had expected some easing, most had thought any additional easing was months away as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had voiced optimism over the Japanese economic outlook even after soft data.

As a result, the dollar surged past its Oct. 1 high of 110.09 yen, rising as far as 111.53 yen, its highest level since January 2008. It has gained 2 percent on the day, on course for its biggest gain since April last year.

"It is a bit of a Halloween shocker for the markets," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Along with the reallocation by the pension fund, it is a double whammy for the yen."

A Japanese government panel overseeing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) approved plans for the fund to raise its holding of foreign stocks to 25 percent of its portfolio from 12 percent, sources said on Friday.

Gareth Berry, a currency analyst with UBS, said both these measures are likely to propel dollar/yen higher, taking the pair closer to their three-month forecast of 115 yen.

"We doubt it would escape investor attention that, with the BoJ buying at a faster pace with near-immediate effect, an early start to GPIF diversification could be more likely," he wrote in a note.

PRESSURE ON THE ECB TO ACT

Analysts said the surprise move by the BoJ is likely to put more pressure on the European Central Bank to ease policy as well. Both central banks want to boost inflation, and cheapening their currencies by flooding markets through massive asset purchases is one of the ways to encourage growth and bolster prices.

Data on Thursday showed annual inflation in Germany unexpectedly slowed in October, while Spanish consumer prices fell, suggesting the risk of deflation in the euro zone has not yet abated.

Euro zone inflation data is due at 1000 GMT, and forecasts are for an annual 0.4 percent reading, up from 0.3 percent in September. The ECB has been grappling with low inflation for much of this year and has lowered rates to near zero and talked the euro lower to ward off disinflation.

"With oil prices falling, there is always a risk of an undershoot. And with the Federal Reserve closing the liquidity tap, the onus is now on the other major central banks like the ECB to keep it open," said CIBC's Stretch.

While the euro jumped to a one-month high against the yen , it fell against the dollar towards recent two-year lows. It was last trading 0.4 percent lower at $1.2565, with bears targeting the Oct. 3 low of $1.2500.

That drop came as German retail sales posted their biggest monthly decline in more than seven years in September, data showed on Friday.

The dollar index climbed as far as 86.736 - a high last seen on Oct. 6, approaching a four-year high - as the greenback also benefited from upbeat U.S. growth figures published on Thursday.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual pace of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, beating a forecast of 3.0 percent. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)