FOREX-Dollar runs into profit-taking after 11-year high, outlook strong

By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 9 The dollar paused after hitting
a 11-1/2 year high against a basket of currencies on Monday,
with widening rate differentials set to underpin the greenback
as investors bet the Federal Reserve may lift rates soon.
Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday increased the
chance of a mid-year Fed interest rater hike, sending Treasury
yields higher and widening the gap over core
government bonds from Japan and the euro zone.
That in turn re-energised the greenback's rally last week,
with the dollar index posting its biggest weekly gains
since late 2011. It ran into some profit-taking in Europe and
the index was last down 0.2 percent at 97.425.
"The dollar has travelled a long way in a pretty short time.
U.S. yields have risen but they need another catalyst to move
further higher. So until then, we could see some consolidation,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World
Markets, London.
The Fed's readiness to raise rates gave a clear advantage to
holding dollars as the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan
and many other central banks are looking to ease their policies
further.
"The Fed is likely to drop the word 'patient' from its next
policy statement to pave the way for a rate hike, though it may
be too early to conclude that a rate hike in June is a done
deal," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Bank.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.0885, having slid to $1.0822
early in Asia and surpassing Friday's trough of $1.0839
to reach lows not seen since September 2003. The European
Central Bank starts its 1 trillion euro programme on Monday and
this is expected to keep the single currency under pressure.
Against the yen, the dollar fetched 120.82, not far
from Friday's three-month high of 121.29. It was back near a
7-1/2 year peak of 121.86 set in December.
In Europe, the focus will be on the outcome of a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers, who are due to discuss a recent
letter of pledged reforms sent by Greece.
Athens and its euro zone partners struck a deal last month
to extend its bailout programme by four months, but the
cash-strapped country has until April to successfully conclude a
bailout review before it receives any further aid.
ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure told a Cypriot
newspaper on Sunday the ECB was looking forward to working with
Greece to complete a review of its bailout, but time is running
out.
"Greece and the ECB's asset buying programme give it plenty
of reason for it to stay under pressure," added CIBC's Stretch.
