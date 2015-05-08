FOREX-Dollar flat against major currencies after mixed U.S. jobs data

* 223,000 U.S. jobs added in April, March revised down

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 8 The U.S. dollar was mostly little changed against a basket of major currencies on Friday as a mixed U.S. jobs report stoked uncertainty over the health of the U.S. economy and the timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike.

U.S. Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent. March payrolls, however, were revised to show only 85,000 jobs created, the smallest since June 2012.

While the dollar initially rallied against major currencies after the data, with the euro slipping below $1.12 to a session low of $1.11790, it gave back those gains as traders digested the mixed data.

"I definitely think there's a degree of uncertainty as to what this report actually means," said Mike Meyer, vice president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis.

He said the downward revision for March payrolls, in addition to ADP data released May 6 showing a downward revision to private payrolls growth for the same month, were "casting a shadow on this report."

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report has been closely watched for hints on how soon the Fed might be prepared to raise interest rates from rock-bottom levels. A rate hike will likely boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

"The market is still somewhat long dollars," said Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe Generale in New York. "The impact is to be somewhat negative for the dollar," he said of the jobs data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last mostly flat at 94.671. The euro was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.12300. The dollar was last flat against the Japanese yen at 119.755 yen, and up 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.92420 franc.

The sterling was last up 1.1 percent against the dollar at $1.5417, not far from a more than 10-week high against the greenback of $1.5522 after Prime Minister David Cameron won an election victory in Britain. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)