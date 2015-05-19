FOREX-Euro plunges under $1.12 as ECB officials signal further action

* ECB's Coeure says to frontload asset purchases
* ECB's Noyer said bank ready to take further action
* Dollar also benefits from rise in U.S. bond yields
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 19 The euro dived back below $1.12
on Tuesday after European Central Bank officials said the bank
could take further action to quash euro zone bond yields and
boost inflation, potentially flooding the market with yet more
euros.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the bank would
buy more securities in May and June due to low market liquidity
in July and August.
The comments, while carefully worded, come after a month of
rises in German bond yields and the euro which thwart the main
ways in which the bank's 1 trillion euros of quantitative easing
aims to help the economy.
Fellow ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said the
bank was ready to take further action to meet its inflation
target and the single currency sank 1.3 percent on the day to a
one-week low of $1.1160.
"It's the first indication from the ECB that they're not
happy with the unwinding of the whole QE dynamic in the market
that involved lower bund yields, lower euro," said Ian Gunner,
portfolio manager of the Altana Hard Currency Fund in London.
"We've started to see that unravel a little bit in the last
couple of weeks and this is the first indication that they're
uncomfortable with it... This is a mild protest against the
extent of the move ... and (the reaction) just shows you how
sensitive the market is to these kind of comments."
A weaker euro allows the 1 trillion euro asset-purchase
programme to feed through into higher inflation and stronger
growth in the euro zone. But having traded as low as $1.0457
in March, the single currency has since gained almost
10 percent to hit $1.1468 late last week, lifted by rapid rises
in euro zone bond yields.
Coeure said the recent European government bond market
selloff was a normal correction but said he was worried by how
fast that had happened.
The single currency should be given extra direction by the
latest German ZEW economic sentiment survey due at 0900 GMT.
Benefiting from its gains against the euro, the dollar
traded up almost 1 percent against a basket of major currencies
at 94.975. It had already traded higher overnight on the
back of a rise in U.S. debt yields.,
But there was still some caution about the near-term outlook
for the dollar, given the recent run of disappointing U.S.
economic data.
"To give it more legs you do need to see some real evidence
that the growth trajectory into the second quarter has gained
momentum," said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy
for Barclays in Singapore.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.5 percent to $0.7426
after a central bank survey showed a pick-up in inflation
expectations, cooling some speculation of a possible cut in
interest rates in coming months.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and
Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)