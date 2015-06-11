RPT-FOREX-New Zealand dollar sinks to 5-yr low on rate cut

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Kiwi slides after RBNZ lowers rates and signals more cuts
* Yen edges down after sharp rise vs USD
* Focus shifts to U.S. retail sales
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 11 The New Zealand dollar slumped
2.5 percent against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, hitting a
five-year low after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised
some by cutting interest rates and flagging the chance of more
easing.
The kiwi was on track for its biggest daily loss in four
years, dropping to $0.6998 in early London trade, with
the RBNZ entering an easing cycle at a time when the Federal
Reserve is looking to raise interest rates possibly later this
year.
"The RBNZ move was a surprise and has taken a toll on the
kiwi," said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at UBS, London.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies
before U.S. retail sales data later in the day, and regained
some poise against the yen.
It had lost 1.3 percent on Wednesday -- its biggest one-day
fall in six months -- as investors unwound short-yen positions
following Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda's comment that the yen
was already "very weak".
The dollar traded at 123.40 yen, up about 0.4 percent
on the day. The euro rose 0.2 percent to 139.14 yen,
following its biggest drop in over two months on Wednesday, as
market participants tried to assess whether Kuroda's remarks
should be taken more as an observation or a warning.
"Most people might think that Kuroda would like to slow the
dollar/yen's moves, but I think it will go back to moving on
fundamentals," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman & Co in Tokyo.
"The Fed is getting ready to hike rates, and there is some
chance the BOJ will ease further. So this monetary policy
divergence should support the dollar/yen in the medium term,
maybe this summer," he said.
Traders said the market focus was shifting back to U.S. data
with the release of the May retail sales report. Expectations
are for a 1.1 percent rise in May from a month earlier and 0.7
percent rise, ex-autos.
Many investors are of the view that the dollar needs support
from robust U.S. data which in turn would convince the bond
market that the Fed will be in a position to hike earlier than
what is currently priced in.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.1280, but losses
were limited by cautious optimism that Greece might be nearing a
deal with its creditors and support from elevated Bund yields.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by)